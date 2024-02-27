Eight Appointments Fill Critical Positions With Qualified and Exe...

Several key appointments continue the expansion of the Commission on Ethics and Lobbying in Government (COELIG), with experienced employees joining the Commission who will play critical roles in advancing its mission to promote and enforce the highest ethical standards, and to foster public trust in government through education, compliance, and vigorous enforcement of the state’s ethics and lobbying laws, Executive Director Sanford N. Berland announced today.

“We have continued to build a diverse and cohesive team to administer the state’s ethics and lobbying laws with integrity, trust, commitment, and transparency,” Executive Director Berland said. “I am very pleased to be adding individuals with the skills and experience needed to successfully uphold the Commission’s high standards.”

“Our new colleagues will act as key assets in ensuring confidence that state government is working in the public’s interest,” Chair Frederick A. Davie said. “I am excited to welcome these professionals and look forward to the many things they will help the Commission accomplish.”

Erin Lynch was appointed Deputy Director of Ethics. Ms. Lynch brings 18 years of legal experience, most recently serving as Director of Risk Management and Ethics Counsel for the New York State Office of Cannabis Management. Her prior roles in government include work for the New York State Justice Center for the Protection of People with Special Needs, the New York State Attorney General’s Office, the New York State Assembly Program and Counsel, and District Attorney Offices in the Capital District. Ms. Lynch also served as Special Counsel for Lobbying for the Commission’s predecessor, the New York State Joint Commission on Public Ethics, from 2018-2019, and Associate Counsel from 2016-2018. She is a graduate of Case Western Reserve University School of Law and the University of Michigan.

John Amoroso is now a Senior Investigator. Most recently, Mr. Amoroso served as a Confidential Investigator for the Commission. Mr. Amoroso brings more than 25 years of experience in law enforcement, ten of which were spent as a police detective specializing in complex fraud and financial investigations. He holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from SUNY Delhi and is currently attending graduate school at SUNY Delhi.

Lisa Levy joined the agency as an Associate Counsel. Ms. Levy joins the Commission with more than 15 years of professional experience, most recently serving as Senior Policy Advisor for IDNYC, New York City’s municipal identity card, administered by the New York City Human Resources Administration. Prior to that, Ms. Levy served with several non-profit organizations, including Hunger Free America, the Center for Arts Education, and Nassau Suffolk Law Services. She is a graduate of Case Western Reserve University School of Law and the State University of New York at Binghamton.

Alaina Infantino is serving as a Confidential Investigator. Ms. Infantino joins the Commission’s Investigations and Enforcement Division from the New York City Department of Investigation. While working as a Confidential Investigator at DOI, she worked on investigations concerning DEP, DOT, DDC, and DPR. As a co-founder of the NYC EPA Environmental Crimes Task Force, she was later deputized as a Special Deputy US Marshal. Ms. Infantino earned her bachelor’s degree in sociology and human rights from Barnard College, Columbia University and brings more than ten years of investigations experience.

Tami Cannon was hired as a Training Associate. Ms. Cannon previously served as an Employment Counselor for the New York State Department of Labor, providing counseling and career development services to Albany, NY’s busy Career Central Office. She holds a bachelor’s degree in sociology and psychology from the University at Albany and a master’s degree in counseling from Sage Graduate School. Ms. Cannon also completed full credits toward her Advanced Graduate Certification in Mental Health at the University of Buffalo. Ms. Cannon is a member of Phi Kappa Phi honor society and holds the Deacon title at her community church. She is also a Certified Life Coach and Certified Training Specialist.

Ashanti Lewis was promoted to Senior Filings Specialist. Ms. Lewis joined JCOPE in 2016 as an Assistant Filings Specialist beginning at the Lobbying Helpdesk. Ms. Lewis transitioned from the Lobbying Helpdesk to the Bi-monthly Unit and Registration Unit. In addition to working with both Bimonthlies & Registrations, Ms. Lewis has been the lead trainer for employees who work in the Lobbying Helpdesk, Bi-Monthly Unit, and Registration Unit. She holds a bachelor’s degree from the State University of New York at Albany.

Gaetana Baldwin joined the agency as a Confidential Clerk. Ms. Baldwin developed her experience as a Financial Aid Assistant at Russell Sage College and at Russell Sage College Libraries as an RSC Libraries Administrative Assistant where she balanced and monitored budgets, processed and recorded invoices, and managed physical and electronic filings. She graduated summa cum laude from Russell Sage College with a bachelor’s degree in biology, where she received several awards and honors.

Julia Kasmar joined the agency as an Assistant Filing Specialist (FDS). Ms. Kasmar is experienced in various computer programs and in customer service. She has previously worked in patient care and as a health aide while attending Columbia-Greene Community College.

About the New York State Commission on Ethics and Lobbying in Government

Created by New York State Law effective July 2022, the Commission on Ethics and Lobbying in Government’s charge is to foster public trust in government by ensuring compliance with the state’s ethics and lobbying laws and regulations. It has jurisdiction over more than 330,000 officers and employees at state agencies and departments, including commissions, boards, state public benefit corporations, public authorities, SUNY, CUNY, and the statutory closely affiliated corporations; the four statewide elected officials; members of the Legislature and candidates for those offices; and state and local lobbyists and their clients.

The Commission interprets, administers, and enforces New York’s ethics and lobbying laws, providing information, education, and guidance on the ethics and lobbying laws and regulations; promoting compliance through audits, investigations, and enforcement proceedings; issuing formal and informal advisory opinions; and promulgating regulations to implement the laws under its jurisdiction.

The Commission also promotes transparency by conducting its proceedings publicly to the fullest extent permitted by law and by making publicly available the financial and other disclosures filed by those individuals and entities subject to the Commission’s regulatory authority. These disclosures include, but are not limited to, annual financial disclosure statements filed by over 36,000 individuals, and registrations and periodic reports filed by more than 7,700 lobbyists and over 4,000 of their clients.

