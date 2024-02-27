Press Releases

02/27/2024

Governor Lamont Announces Rachel Lenda To Serve as Connecticut Tourism Director

Key Statistics Show Significant Tourism Growth Over the Last Year

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that Rachel Lenda will serve as the new director of the Connecticut Office of Tourism. Lenda brings a wealth of tourism and hospitality experience to the team and holds the distinction of being the first Connecticut born and raised resident to occupy this position in a generation.

Her background includes leadership roles at Hard Rock Café International and the Eastern Regional Tourism District. In her most recent position, Lenda played a pivotal role in leading the organization towards a new brand identity.

“With Rachel’s extensive background in the tourism industry and her forward-thinking approach, she is well equipped to lead Connecticut tourism toward sustained growth,” Governor Lamont said. “Given the record-breaking numbers of the past two years, my optimism for the future of Connecticut’s tourism industry has never been stronger.”

The Connecticut Office of Tourism is a division of the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development.

“What a privilege it is to have the opportunity to contribute to a team that has transformed Connecticut from a drive-through state into a must-visit destination,” Lenda said. “I grew up here and made my home in Connecticut, so to now be in a position to champion the state as a destination to visit fills me with excitement. I am really looking forward to collaborating with my colleagues and partners throughout the state to build upon this impressive momentum and further enhance Connecticut’s vibrant tourism landscape.”

“Rachel is the embodiment of a true Connecticut ambassador,” Anthony Anthony, chief marketing officer for the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development, said. “Her love and enthusiasm for the state combined with her extensive tourism experience makes her a wonderful asset to the team, and I am confident that under Rachel’s leadership, our tourism office will continue to grow and thrive.”

Lenda’s arrival coincides with an exciting period for the Connecticut Office of Tourism, marked by record-breaking visitation to the state and to its tourism website, CTvisit.com. In 2023, the state achieved an unprecedented milestone, welcoming nearly 68 million visitors, resulting in an impressive occupancy revenue of $1.173 billion – a 6.7% increase from the previous year. Simultaneously, CTvisit.com reached new heights, reaching an all-time high of 9.4 million visitors – a remarkable 32% increase from the previous record year. This achievement positions CTvisit.com among the top 10 most organically trafficked state tourism websites in the nation, surpassing not only its New England neighbors but even outpacing New York.

Following its record-breaking visitation in 2023, CTvisit.com has undergone enhancements to elevate the design and user experience. These upgrades are designed to streamline the discovery of all there is to see and do in Connecticut, making it more convenient for visitors to explore a myriad of experiences. Moreover, CTvisit.com has revamped its branding to align seamlessly with the state's recent rebrand, presenting a unified visual identity and narrative. This cohesive approach not only emphasizes Connecticut as a prime vacation spot but also highlights its appeal as a place to establish a home, pursue a career, or grow a business.

For more information about the Connecticut Office of Tourism or for inspiration on travel destinations and attractions around the state, visit CTvisit.com.