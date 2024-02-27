Trinity Resort Services Joins AMDETUR
Trinity Resort Services Joins AMDETURLAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Media Contact: Georgi Bohrod-Gordon 760-803-4522
Trinity Contact: Odilia Guiant 619-200-1258
Trinity Resort Services Joins AMDETUR
Trinity Resort Services, which provides a comprehensive range of world-class services to the vacation ownership industry, including financial, reservations, and contact center services, has announced its membership in AMDETUR.
AMDETUR, Asociación Mexicana de Desarrolladores Turísticos (Mexican Association of Tourism Developers) represents more than 250 tourism developers, exchange companies, specialized providers, and local associations in Mexico with the primary goal of promoting and supporting the tourism industry.
“The bulk of our business is in Mexico and the Caribbean. Joining AMDETUR is a ‘no-brainer’ for us,” said Odilia Guiant, CEO /Trinity Resort Services. “As a contributor to the economic and social growth of the tourism industry in this region, AMDETUR helps its members by developing standards and defining an appropriate regulatory system that would support the Mexican tourist real estate industry.”
Daniel Linares said “Trinity is a vibrant company with clients on both sides of the border. We are proud to have them as a member of AMDETUR and look forward to collaborating with them in the future.”
AMDETUR conferences are also a vibrant gathering for resort hospitality business to network and stay abreast of what is current in the industry.
For more information about how Trinity Resort Services works with clients to give them peace of mind and a strong bottom line, go to www.trinityresortservices.com, email info@trinityresortservices.com or call 702-747-7011.
About Trinity Resort Services
When you choose Trinity Resort Services, you are selecting an energetic team who understands the complexity of the vacation ownership/timeshare industry. In 2018, we opened our doors with a combined 70 years’ experience of delivering world-class service, particularly in Mexico and the Caribbean. We are a multi-lingual, experienced team of customer service professionals who understand your business and ease your work load so you can concentrate on quality vacation experiences for your members. Our philosophy focuses on People, Processes and Systems. These three pillars are the core of who we are and how we deliver Peace of Mind to our clients. About Mobius Vendor Partners
Founded in 1999, Mobius Vendor Partners (Mobius) is a business process design, management and performance improvement company with personnel committed to excellence in assessment and deployment. We help our client organizations increase efficiency and effectiveness to gain positive, bottom line impacts.
Georgi Bohrod Gordon
www.gbgandassociates.com
+ 1 760-803-4522
Georgi@gbgandassociates.com