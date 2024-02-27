Crash - Oakland Station Rd / Carpenter Hill Rd - Georgia
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
State Police St. Albans
News Release – Roadway / Traffic Notification
Oakland Station Rd / Carpenter Hill Rd in Georgia is shut down due to a 2 car motor vehicle accident
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.