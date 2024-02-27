Submit Release
Crash - Oakland Station Rd / Carpenter Hill Rd - Georgia



State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

State Police St. Albans

 

News Release – Roadway / Traffic Notification

 

Oakland Station Rd / Carpenter Hill Rd in Georgia is shut down due to a 2 car motor vehicle accident  

 

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.



Crash - Oakland Station Rd / Carpenter Hill Rd - Georgia

