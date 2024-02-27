Celebrated Music Artist Asher Monroe Releases Songs of the Century Album
EINPresswire.com/ -- Top Ten Billboard charting music artist Asher Monroe, whose music has amassed over 36 million global steams to date and counts among his fans music icons Elton John and Robbie Williams, released his new album February 26th. Songs of the Century has garnered accolades, including from music icon Boy George, who says "This version of Victims retains all the youthful innocence of the original because of Asher’s sweet voice. It’s touching and delicate!" Platinum Grammy Songwriter, Producer, Remixer, DJ Dave Audé says, “Immortality is one of my favorite songs of all time, and Asher’s silky smooth vocal is a perfect fit emotionally and sonically, and I couldn’t be more proud of this updated gem.” Music Connection's review exclaims “Monroe's ability to take genius and make it sound like Asher Monroe is actually very impressive.”
Songs of the Century (D Empire Entertainment) invites listeners on a nostalgic yet fresh musical adventure through musical history, encapsulating the essence of each decade from the 1930s all the way to the present. Monroe reimagines iconic songs like "Over the Rainbow" and "Nature Boy," infusing them with his own unique blend of pop, R&B, and soul. The album's overture, "Pure Imagination" from "Willy Wonka," sets a magical tone, leading into a meticulously curated selection of songs from each decade. His original song "There's a Time" beautifully concludes the album, symbolizing the ongoing evolution of music and Monroe's own artistic journey. This album is not just a collection of covers; it's a homage to the timeless power of music, interpreted through Monroe's distinctive creative lens, bridging the generational gap through his artistic vision.
“Recording this album was an enriching experience for me as an artist,” says Monroe, who has charted three times on Billboard’s Top Ten and earned accolades from critics and music industry giants. “Each decade has a unique sound that defined it, and I wanted to take a deep dive and study the greats which helped shape the sound of each decade. It was important for me to honor and respect the originals yet give it my own interpretation. I am excited to share this project with the world.”
Since launching his solo career, Asher has graced the cover of Billboard, has co-written with, featured and opened for artists such as Diana Ross, Kelly Clarkson, MC hammer, Flo Rida, Pitbull, Chris brown, Sean Kingston and many others; charted Top 10 on the Billboard with “Here With You” and “Hush Hush,” and garnered media praise from the likes of Forbes, HuffPost, Us Weekly, MTV, Seventeen, 1883 Magazine, Hollywood Life, and PopDust as well as amassed over 36 million global streams to date.
Songs of the Century album is currently available on major streaming platforms.
Songs of the Century Track Listing
Overture - Pure Imagination ( Willy Wonka )
30’s - Over the Rainbow
40’s - Nature Boy ( Nat King Cole )
50’s - Unchained Melody ( Righteous Brothers )
60’s - House of rising Sun ( Animals )
70’s - You Are So Beautiful ( Joe Cocker )
80’s - Victims ( Culture Club )
90’s - Immortality ( Bee Gees )
2,000-2,010 - Make You Feel My Love ( Adele )
2,010-2,020 - Heroes ( Peter Gabriel )
2,020-2,030 - Original song of mine “ Theres a Time
Coda - The Music is You - John Denver
SONGS OF THE CENTURY
Executive Producers: D Empire Entertainment
Producer: David Kosten
Co-Producer: Asher Monroe
Recording Package Artistry & Illustrations by: Ayo Bade
Recorded at: DK Studios
Mastered by: Frank Arkwright ( Abbey Road Studios )
2023 D Empire
Rona Menashe
Songs of the Century (D Empire Entertainment) invites listeners on a nostalgic yet fresh musical adventure through musical history, encapsulating the essence of each decade from the 1930s all the way to the present. Monroe reimagines iconic songs like "Over the Rainbow" and "Nature Boy," infusing them with his own unique blend of pop, R&B, and soul. The album's overture, "Pure Imagination" from "Willy Wonka," sets a magical tone, leading into a meticulously curated selection of songs from each decade. His original song "There's a Time" beautifully concludes the album, symbolizing the ongoing evolution of music and Monroe's own artistic journey. This album is not just a collection of covers; it's a homage to the timeless power of music, interpreted through Monroe's distinctive creative lens, bridging the generational gap through his artistic vision.
“Recording this album was an enriching experience for me as an artist,” says Monroe, who has charted three times on Billboard’s Top Ten and earned accolades from critics and music industry giants. “Each decade has a unique sound that defined it, and I wanted to take a deep dive and study the greats which helped shape the sound of each decade. It was important for me to honor and respect the originals yet give it my own interpretation. I am excited to share this project with the world.”
Since launching his solo career, Asher has graced the cover of Billboard, has co-written with, featured and opened for artists such as Diana Ross, Kelly Clarkson, MC hammer, Flo Rida, Pitbull, Chris brown, Sean Kingston and many others; charted Top 10 on the Billboard with “Here With You” and “Hush Hush,” and garnered media praise from the likes of Forbes, HuffPost, Us Weekly, MTV, Seventeen, 1883 Magazine, Hollywood Life, and PopDust as well as amassed over 36 million global streams to date.
Songs of the Century album is currently available on major streaming platforms.
Songs of the Century Track Listing
Overture - Pure Imagination ( Willy Wonka )
30’s - Over the Rainbow
40’s - Nature Boy ( Nat King Cole )
50’s - Unchained Melody ( Righteous Brothers )
60’s - House of rising Sun ( Animals )
70’s - You Are So Beautiful ( Joe Cocker )
80’s - Victims ( Culture Club )
90’s - Immortality ( Bee Gees )
2,000-2,010 - Make You Feel My Love ( Adele )
2,010-2,020 - Heroes ( Peter Gabriel )
2,020-2,030 - Original song of mine “ Theres a Time
Coda - The Music is You - John Denver
SONGS OF THE CENTURY
Executive Producers: D Empire Entertainment
Producer: David Kosten
Co-Producer: Asher Monroe
Recording Package Artistry & Illustrations by: Ayo Bade
Recorded at: DK Studios
Mastered by: Frank Arkwright ( Abbey Road Studios )
2023 D Empire
Rona Menashe
Guttman PR
email us here