Brush up on your outdoor preparedness skills this spring with MDC

COLUMBIA, MO. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites the public to an outdoor preparedness course in Columbia. This course will consist of a classroom session followed by two field sessions. Participants who wish to attend the field sessions must attend the classroom session.

The classroom session is on March 13 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at MDC’s Central Regional Office. Topics covered will consist of how to prepare for the unexpected outdoors, emergency outdoor preparedness, fire, shelter, food, signaling for help, Missouri’s venomous snakes, common plants, and more. Registration for the classroom session is required and can be done at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/47F. MDC’s Central Regional Office is located at 3500 East Gans Road in Columbia.

The field portions will be held on April 10 and May 21 at the Boone County Nature School. More information about those events will be provided during the classroom portion. The Boone County Nature School is located at 8989 South Tom Bass Road in Columbia.

These events are designed for participants ages 10 and older. Questions about the event can be sent to Brian Flowers at brian.flowers@mdc.mo.gov.