Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,687 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 426,890 in the last 365 days.

Brush up on your outdoor preparedness skills this spring with MDC

Body

COLUMBIA, MO. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites the public to an outdoor preparedness course in Columbia. This course will consist of a classroom session followed by two field sessions. Participants who wish to attend the field sessions must attend the classroom session.

The classroom session is on March 13 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at MDC’s Central Regional Office. Topics covered will consist of how to prepare for the unexpected outdoors, emergency outdoor preparedness, fire, shelter, food, signaling for help, Missouri’s venomous snakes, common plants, and more. Registration for the classroom session is required and can be done at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/47F.  MDC’s Central Regional Office is located at 3500 East Gans Road in Columbia.

The field portions will be held on April 10 and May 21 at the Boone County Nature School. More information about those events will be provided during the classroom portion. The Boone County Nature School is located at 8989 South Tom Bass Road in Columbia.

These events are designed for participants ages 10 and older. Questions about the event can be sent to Brian Flowers at brian.flowers@mdc.mo.gov.

You just read:

Brush up on your outdoor preparedness skills this spring with MDC

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more