WALLY’S NATURAL SET TO ATTEND EXPO WEST 2024
Wally’s Natural, a leading provider of natural ear care products, is thrilled to announce its participation in Expo West 2024, the premier trade show for the natural, organic and healthy lifestyle industry. The event is scheduled to take place March 12-16 in Anaheim, California.
Expo West serves as a platform for industry leaders and innovators to come together and explore the latest trends, products and solutions in the realm of natural consumer products. Wally’s Natural is proud to be among these leading companies, presenting its range of innovative and sustainable offerings that cater to the diverse needs of health-conscious consumers.
Renowned for its commitment to high-quality, all-natural and organic ear care, Wally’s Natural will showcase a variety of healthy solutions at Expo West 2024, including Ear Candles, Ear Oil and Ear Scrub.
“We are excited to participate in Expo West and share our passion for holistic wellness with attendees,” said Holly Fox, CEO of Wally’s Natural. “We know consumers are focused on preventive care and healthy lifestyles. Wally’s Natural believes in the power of nature to enhance well-being. Expo West provides us with an excellent opportunity to connect with like-minded individuals and showcase our unique ear care products that support overall health and wellness.”
Visitors to Wally’s Natural at Booth #2818 can look forward to a fun and engaging visit, with team members on hand to provide insights into the benefits of natural ear care and answer any questions. Additionally, attendees will have the chance to trial Wally’s Natural products and to learn more about the brand’s commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility.
As Expo West continues to serve as a catalyst for industry growth and innovation, Wally’s Natural remains dedicated to expanding the natural wellness sector. Fox says, “Wally’s Natural aims to inspire retailers to prioritize natural, ethically sourced products in their health and wellness offerings.”
About Wally’s Natural, Inc.
Auburn, California-based Wally’s Natural has been a family-owned leader in natural ear care since 1991. Wally’s Natural believes in the power of nature to promote holistic wellness, and we’re driven by our passion for safe, reliable, and effective ear care solutions. Wally’s Natural is committed to sustainability, using USDA-certified organic ingredients, cruelty free practices, FSC-Certified recyclable packaging and solar energy to power our facilities. Check out Wally’s Natural on Instagram and on Facebook.
Purchase Wally’s Natural products online at Wallysnatural.com, as well as a variety of popular retailers. Visit the Where to Buy page to learn more.
