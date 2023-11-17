Wally’s Natural Ear Oil Wins Health and Wellness Award
AUBURN, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wally’s Natural Ear Oil has been recognized as a 2023 Earth Day Beauty Award winner by Healing Lifestyles and Spas.
“We’re thrilled by this acknowledgement,“ says Holly Fox, CEO of Wally’s Natural, Inc. “Healing Lifestyles’ focus on natural healing remedies, integrative medicine and wellness at home is closely aligned with our own. Our ear oil harnesses the power of nature to help moisturize dry ears and soothe ear irritation.
Wally’s Natural Ear Oil is USDA-certified organic and has been tested by dermatologists and pediatricians. The Ear Oil starts with an olive oil base and then layers in other natural oils and extracts, including lavender, mullein, tea tree, echinacea and garlic.
“These all-natural ingredients have been used for holistic healing and wellness since ancient times,” Fox continues. “Plus, Leaping Bunny certification reassures our customers that we never test on animals. We’re proud of our sustainable production, sourcing and operations practices in our solar-powered facility, which earned us ECO-CERT certification.”
Wally’s Natural Ear Oil can be found at amazon.com as well chain stores and independent retailers that focus on natural products. Also, Wally’s offers a full line of its flagship ear candles at major retailers nationwide. For more information, visit wallysnatural.com.
About Wally’s Natural, Inc.
Auburn, California-based Wally’s Natural has been a family-owned leader in natural health and wellness since 1991. Wally’s Natural is committed to sustainability, using USDA-certified organic ingredients, cruelty free practices, FSC-Certified recyclable packaging and solar power in its California facility.
Angie Echele
“We’re thrilled by this acknowledgement,“ says Holly Fox, CEO of Wally’s Natural, Inc. “Healing Lifestyles’ focus on natural healing remedies, integrative medicine and wellness at home is closely aligned with our own. Our ear oil harnesses the power of nature to help moisturize dry ears and soothe ear irritation.
Wally’s Natural Ear Oil is USDA-certified organic and has been tested by dermatologists and pediatricians. The Ear Oil starts with an olive oil base and then layers in other natural oils and extracts, including lavender, mullein, tea tree, echinacea and garlic.
“These all-natural ingredients have been used for holistic healing and wellness since ancient times,” Fox continues. “Plus, Leaping Bunny certification reassures our customers that we never test on animals. We’re proud of our sustainable production, sourcing and operations practices in our solar-powered facility, which earned us ECO-CERT certification.”
Wally’s Natural Ear Oil can be found at amazon.com as well chain stores and independent retailers that focus on natural products. Also, Wally’s offers a full line of its flagship ear candles at major retailers nationwide. For more information, visit wallysnatural.com.
About Wally’s Natural, Inc.
Auburn, California-based Wally’s Natural has been a family-owned leader in natural health and wellness since 1991. Wally’s Natural is committed to sustainability, using USDA-certified organic ingredients, cruelty free practices, FSC-Certified recyclable packaging and solar power in its California facility.
Angie Echele
Retail Smarter
+1 636-633-6499
angie.echele@retailsmarter.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram