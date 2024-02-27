Submit Release
February 2024 bar examination begins

The North Dakota Bar Examination began on Tuesday, Feb. 27, with 28 applicants taking the exam. Of the applicants sitting on Tuesday, 68 percent are graduates of the University of North Dakota School of Law. The exam ends Wednesday.

