Global Exchange Vacation Club Announces Prize WinnersMISSION VIEJO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Contact: Bj Kelly : 949-367-0388 X2225
Media Contact: Georgi Bohrod Gordon 760-803-4522
Global Exchange Vacation Club Announces Prize Winners— Global Exchange Vacation Club which offers affordable and effortless vacation ownership experiences using RCI points, made some contestants extremely happy when their names were drawn in a trip giveaway sweepstakes. Announcing this milestone event was Dean Murray, Senior Vice President/Marketing of RVI (Resort Vacations, Inc.), GEVC’s administrative entity: “People really do win! Imagine the surprise when these folks found out they had won money, grills, and Yeti packages when their names had been drawn from hundreds of entries from malls in Texas and California.”
With nearly 30,000 members, GEVC is a pioneer in the Vacation Club segment of the Vacation Ownership industry. Their strategic alliance with RCI, one of the most trusted names in the vacation ownership and exchange industry, gives GEVC members the opportunity to visit “bucket list” destinations around the world.
GEVC members can take their pick of timeshare vacations from a variety of properties across the U.S. and throughout the world. There’s no limit to where members may travel. RCI has 4,200 resorts across the U.S., Mexico, Europe, Africa, Middle East, Asia, Canada, Australia. Members simply login to the RCI platform, choose the resorts that fit their budget and the type of vacation they want.
About GEVC /RVI
Headquartered in Orange County, California, GEVC is proud of its A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau. GEVC is a California not-for-profit Homeowners Association which holds the real estate in trust for the benefit and use of its members. Specializing in vacation products, the company offers exciting opportunities for travel, including destinations like Hawaii and Mexico. With showrooms in Orange, Dallas, San Antonio, and Houston, GEVC, along with its management company Resort Vacations, Inc. (RVI), aims to provide new and enjoyable vacation experiences for families.
