Viscadia Attains Top Recognition as a Vault Leading Consulting Firm in Asia-Pacific for 2024
Ranked 16th Overall with Notable Accolades in Health & Wellness, Supervisor Relationships, and Work/Life Balance
Being recognized as a Vault Top Consulting Firm is a testament to our relentless pursuit of excellence in forecasting for the life sciences industry as well as being an employer of choice.”WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Viscadia, a premier global management consulting firm renowned for empowering life sciences companies with clarity and confidence through forecasting, proudly announces its recognition as a Vault Top Consulting Firm in the Asia Pacific Region for the year 2024.
— Satish K. Kauta, Founder & CEO of Viscadia
Vault, a leading authority in industry insights and intelligence, conducts surveys tailored to specific sectors, companies, and professions to provide comprehensive rankings and reviews, including those of lateral hires and prospective graduates. Leveraging exclusive insider information from verified employees within the consulting industry, Vault's annual surveys encompass thousands of consulting professionals, evaluating key factors such as prestige, quality of life, and overall workplace satisfaction across diverse categories.
Viscadia secures a prominent position as the 16th top firm on the prestigious list of leading consulting firms in the APAC region. Notably, it ranks 6th in the category of Best Consulting Firms in Asia-Pacific for Health & Wellness, 10th for Relationships with Supervisors, and 11th for Work/Life Balance.
Commenting on this recognition, Satish K. Kauta, Founder & CEO of Viscadia, shared his satisfaction, affirming, "Being recognized as a Vault Top Consulting Firm in the Asia Pacific Region for 2024 is a testament to our relentless pursuit of excellence in forecasting for the life sciences industry as well as being an employer of choice". This acknowledgment reinforces our commitment to providing exceptional value to our clients and our colleagues globally.
About Viscadia
Viscadia is a leading global forecasting firm that empowers the life sciences industry with clarity and confidence through forecasting.With a team of forecasting specialists and a commitment to excellence, we leverage our expertise to design and build custom models, execute market research to frame the business case and ask the right questions, and optimize decision-making through ongoing comprehensive cycle support. To learn more, visit www.viscadia.com.
