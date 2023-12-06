Viscadia’s Named as Inc.’s 2023 Best in Business List: Management Consulting, Mid-Atlantic, and Established Excellence
We are proud to be acknowledged not just for our expertise but for the positive impact we strive to create for our clients, colleagues, and communities.”WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, December 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Viscadia, a key player in the field of management consulting, proudly announces its inclusion in the prestigious Inc. 2023 Best in Business list. This recognition extends beyond Management Consulting, encompassing categories like Established Excellence and the Mid-Atlantic Region. The Inc. Best in Business Awards celebrate companies that surpass conventional standards, creating a positive impact in their respective fields and society.
Featured in the Winter edition of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands starting December 12, the list highlights the most vibrant companies across various sizes and industries. These companies have significantly influenced their communities, industries, the environment, and society, setting them apart as dynamic contributors.
“Being recognized by Inc. as Best in Business is a true honor for Viscadia. This achievement is a reflection of our team's dedication to excellence and innovation in the field of consulting. We are proud to be acknowledged not just for our expertise, but for the positive impact we strive to create for our clients, colleagues, and communities,” says Satish K. Kauta, Founder and CEO of Viscadia.
Rather than relying on quantitative criteria tied to sales or funding, Inc.’s editors reviewed the companies’ achievements over the past year and noted how they made a positive difference in the world. They then selected honorees in 70 different categories – from advertising to sustainability to retail, and more – and in age-based, revenue-based, size-based, and impact-based categories. The applicant pool was extremely competitive – a huge success for the 215 honored in the list’s fourth year. Honorees for general excellence across various industries and categories are featured online at inc.com/best-in-business.
Earning two consecutive accolades — the esteemed Inc. Power Partner and Inc. Best in Business — not only reaffirms Viscadia's standing as a leading consulting firm in the life sciences industry but also underscores its unwavering commitment to excellence. This significant achievement speaks volumes about Viscadia's dedication to making a positive impact both within and beyond its corporate sphere. It serves as a testament to its corporate proficiency and the steadfast commitment it holds towards contributing meaningfully to society.
About Viscadia
Viscadia is a leading global forecasting firm that empowers the life sciences industry by providing the optimal ingredients to achieve forecasting confidence. With a team of forecasting specialists and a commitment to excellence, we leverage our deep forecasting expertise to design and build custom models, execute market research to frame the business case and ask the right questions, and optimize your decision-making through ongoing comprehensive cycle support. To learn more, visit www.viscadia.com.
About Inc. Business Media
Inc. is the world’s most trusted business-media brand, offering entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community they need to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels, including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. The prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced annually since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the Inc. 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.
