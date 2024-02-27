Lado International Institute is heading to ICEF Korea Roadshow to forge exciting partnerships with new agents
EINPresswire.com/ -- Lado International Institute, a leading institution in teaching English as a second language, is pleased to announce its participation in the Icef Japan-Korea Roadshow, to be held on February 29 in Seoul, following a successful day in Tokyo.
With over 45 years of experience in ESL teaching, Lado International Institute offers high-quality ESL programs designed to meet the unique needs and goals of each student. Accredited by SEVIS, the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency under the Department of Homeland Security, Lado International Institute facilitates international students in obtaining their Form I-20, a crucial document for embassy interviews and the application for the F-1 Visa to enter the United States as a student.
The Icef Japan-Korea Roadshow is an internationally renowned event that brings together education professionals and agents from around the world to promote international education and establish key contacts in the sector. This participation provides Lado International Institute with the opportunity to connect with new educational agents and promote its English as a Second Language (ESL) programs in key markets such as Japan and South Korea.
Claudio Herrera Krell, CEO of Lado International Institute, expressed his enthusiasm for the institution's participation in this prestigious event: "We are excited to participate in the Icef Japan-Korea Roadshow and, now on our way to Seoul, it gives us the opportunity to connect with new educational agents. We are committed to offering high-quality ESL programs tailored to the needs of our students, and this participation will allow us to recruit new students and expand our reach in these key markets."
Meetings with educational agents in Seoul during the Icef Japan-Korea Roadshow are vital for Lado International Institute, as they allow for the establishment of strategic relationships that contribute to the growth and diversification of its student base. These meetings offer the opportunity to present the institution's ESL programs to renowned educational agents and explore collaborations that benefit both parties.
Additionally, Lado International Institute has a team of International Advisors dedicated to guiding students in the process of obtaining the Form I-20, a crucial document for embassy interviews and the application for the F-1 Visa to enter the United States as a student. This team is committed to providing personalized and effective support to international students, facilitating their educational experience at Lado.
To facilitate this process, Lado has an International Admissions Department that guides prospective students through the document processing process in a personalized manner. The department is responsible for:
Advising students on the requirements and steps of the F-1 Visa.
Sending the Form I-20 to accepted students in their chosen program.
Guiding students in preparing for the embassy interview and required documents.
Addressing any questions or concerns related to the visa process or the ESL program.
Lado International Institute is proud to offer a dynamic and multicultural learning environment, where students can develop their language and cultural skills while preparing to achieve their educational and professional goals. The institution is committed to providing comprehensive support to its students, both academically and personally, to ensure a enriching and successful educational experience.
For more information about Lado International Institute and its ESL programs, visit www.lado.edu.
