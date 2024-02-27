Sugarcane Jane Featuring Longtime Neil Young Bandmate Releases “On a Mission” LP

Music Industry Veteran Anthony Crawford and his wife Savana Lee return with a new album of americana and roots-flavored gems.

One of the best duos since Johnny and June”
— Washington Times

LOXLEY, AL, USA, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Americana/roots duo Sugarcane Jane is “On a Mission” with the release of their highly anticipated album on March 1st, 2024 on Admiral Bean Records.

Led by the dynamic husband and wife duo Anthony Crawford and Savana Lee from Loxley, Alabama, Sugarcane Jane has been melting hearts and captivating audiences with their soulful harmonies for over a decade. With a rich musical heritage and impressive credits working with the likes of Neil Young, Steve Winwood, and Dwight Yoakam, the duo has gained a loyal following and become America’s sweethearts from Alabama’s Gulf Coast.

Their latest album, “On a Mission,” is a joy ride of eleven songs that traverse various root genres such as rock, country, and gospel, all while maintaining their signature sound. The album is a testament to the duo’s love for each other and their perseverance through struggles, delivering uplifting and inspiring tracks that will resonate with fans old and new.

The first single from the album, “Burn,” has already made its mark by hitting the UK iTunes Alternative Songs Top 50, setting the tone for what is to come from this powerhouse duo.

Sugarcane Jane’s music is melodic, direct, and rooted in country and rock, drawing comparisons to other acclaimed duos like Shovels & Rope and The Wood Brothers. Crawford’s songs have been recorded by legendary artists such as Steve Winwood, Dwight Yoakam, Kenny Rogers, the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, the Oak Ridge Boys, and many others,and he has earned multiple platinum and gold albums for his contributions to the music industry.

With “On a Mission,” Sugarcane Jane is ready to take their fans on a musical journey that is sure to leave a lasting impact. This album is a must-listen for anyone who appreciates authentic, homegrown, and heartfelt music.

Don’t miss out on the latest release from “one of the best duos since Johnny and June.” (Washington Times)

Upcoming Tour Dates: 2/28 The Bluebird Cafe, Nashville, TN; 3/2 Ballyhoo Festival, Gulf Shores, AL; 3/6 The Bay, Santa Rosa Beach, FL; 3/8 OWA Theater, Foley, AL; 3/16 The Nick, Birmingham, AL; 3/23 Flora-Bama, Pensacola, FL; 3/30 The Shed BBQ & Blues Joint, Ocean Springs, MS. Sugarcane Jane will also travel cross-country to perform at the renowned Strawberry Music Festival on May 24th in Grass Valley, CA. For a full tour schedule and more information, please visit www.sugarcanejane.com

Michael Stover
MTS Management Group
michael@mtsmanagementgroup.com

