Life for Relief and Development (LIFE) Launches Water Wells Initiative to Enhance Girls’ Education in Afghanistan

SOUTHFIELD, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to UNICEF, 2.2 billion people worldwide lack access to clean water, leading to various health issues and an overall poor quality of life. In Jalalabad, Afghanistan, people, particularly women and young girls, travel long distances for water, with no guarantee that it is not contaminated.

Life for Relief and Development (LIFE) has constructed six handpump water wells in the Laghman and Jalalabad Provinces of Afghanistan for the residents of nearby communities to benefit from. One of these water wells was installed at the Murad Ali Women’s School in Kama, where more than 800 students attend.

Prior to the installation of the water well, the school faced considerable challenges due to the absence of a reliable water source on-site. Students and cleaning staff were compelled to fetch water from distant locations, significantly impacting their daily routines and educational activities.

“LIFE’s initiative to provide clean water to the girls' schools in Afghanistan will significantly improve educational outcomes and students' overall well-being,” said Dr. Hany Saqr, CEO of LIFE. “Access to clean water and sanitation facilities is essential for creating a healthy and conducive learning environment, particularly for girls who may face additional challenges accessing education,” he continued.

The handpump water well addressed an urgent need for sanitary water in the community by improving easier access to clean water, which provided a variety of benefits. First and foremost, the water well helped to prevent the risk of waterborne diseases and improve the community members’ overall health. Aside from the health benefits, the water well also helped to save time and labor for those who travel far to collect clean water, allowing a shift in focus to other activities such as education, income-generating work and household tasks, leading to an increase in productivity and improved quality of life.

For more information on LIFE's Clean Water Projects, visit https://www.lifeusa.org/water

Based in Southfield, Michigan, Life for Relief and Development (LIFE) is a global humanitarian organization. It has earned a four-star rating and a 100% score from Charity Navigator. LIFE is committed to delivering humanitarian assistance to individuals, irrespective of their race, gender, religion, or cultural heritage. As a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit entity, LIFE holds Consultative Status with the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations.

Hala Sanyurah
Life for Relief and Development
hsanyurah@lifeusa.org

Life for Relief and Development (LIFE) is a global humanitarian relief and development organization, headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, USA. LIFE is dedicated to providing humanitarian aid to people regardless of race, gender, religion and cultural background. As a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, LIFE is in Consultative Status with the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations. It is also a member of InterAction, the largest alliance of US based NGO’s and partners with humanitarian agencies such as UNICEF, Brothers Brother Foundation and World Medical Relief. Over the past 30 years, LIFE has distributed over $550 million in humanitarian aid and relief to over 55 countries. LIFE works diligently to help the poor and needy in a number of countries such as: Afghanistan, Ghana, Haiti, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, Pakistan, Sierra Leone, Syria, and the U.S. as well as other countries. When natural disasters strike, LIFE rushes to answer the call for help, and provides basic humanitarian assistance. LIFE’s mission is deeply rooted in the belief that saving lives should be a priority of all mankind. For this reason, LIFE is dedicated to alleviating human suffering regardless of race, color, religion, or cultural background. In response to poverty, famine, social and economic turmoil, natural disasters, war, and other catastrophes, LIFE works to provide assistance to people across the globe by offering humanitarian services such as food, water, and temporary shelter as well as healthcare and education.

https://www.lifeusa.org/

