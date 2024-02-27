Life for Relief and Development (LIFE) Launches Water Wells Initiative to Enhance Girls’ Education in Afghanistan
Life for Relief and Development (LIFE) Constructs a Handpump Water Well for Students at the Murad Ali Women’s School located in Kama, AfghanistanSOUTHFIELD, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to UNICEF, 2.2 billion people worldwide lack access to clean water, leading to various health issues and an overall poor quality of life. In Jalalabad, Afghanistan, people, particularly women and young girls, travel long distances for water, with no guarantee that it is not contaminated.
Life for Relief and Development (LIFE) has constructed six handpump water wells in the Laghman and Jalalabad Provinces of Afghanistan for the residents of nearby communities to benefit from. One of these water wells was installed at the Murad Ali Women’s School in Kama, where more than 800 students attend.
Prior to the installation of the water well, the school faced considerable challenges due to the absence of a reliable water source on-site. Students and cleaning staff were compelled to fetch water from distant locations, significantly impacting their daily routines and educational activities.
“LIFE’s initiative to provide clean water to the girls' schools in Afghanistan will significantly improve educational outcomes and students' overall well-being,” said Dr. Hany Saqr, CEO of LIFE. “Access to clean water and sanitation facilities is essential for creating a healthy and conducive learning environment, particularly for girls who may face additional challenges accessing education,” he continued.
The handpump water well addressed an urgent need for sanitary water in the community by improving easier access to clean water, which provided a variety of benefits. First and foremost, the water well helped to prevent the risk of waterborne diseases and improve the community members’ overall health. Aside from the health benefits, the water well also helped to save time and labor for those who travel far to collect clean water, allowing a shift in focus to other activities such as education, income-generating work and household tasks, leading to an increase in productivity and improved quality of life.
For more information on LIFE's Clean Water Projects, visit https://www.lifeusa.org/water
Based in Southfield, Michigan, Life for Relief and Development (LIFE) is a global humanitarian organization. It has earned a four-star rating and a 100% score from Charity Navigator. LIFE is committed to delivering humanitarian assistance to individuals, irrespective of their race, gender, religion, or cultural heritage. As a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit entity, LIFE holds Consultative Status with the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations.
Hala Sanyurah
Life for Relief and Development
hsanyurah@lifeusa.org