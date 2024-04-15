Speedtech International Introduces High-Temperature and Fire-Retardant Cinch Straps for Secure Fastening Solutions
The new SPEEDWRAP® High Temp Cinch Straps are reusable fire retardant hook and loop fasteners for a wide range of industrial applications. Made in USA.
SPEEDWRAP® High Temp Cinch Straps, engineered with premium VELCRO® Brand materials and fabricated in our ISO Certified manufacturing facility located in the USA.”RACINE, WI, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Speedtech International, a leading manufacturer and fabricator of hook & loop products and specialty fasteners, has recently announced the launch of their new line of high-temperature and fire-retardant cinch straps, SPEEDWRAP® High Temp Cinch Straps. These innovative straps are designed to securely bundle, route, and organize cords, cables, and hoses in high-temperature and fire-prone environments. With the increasing demand for reliable and versatile fastening solutions, Speedtech's new cinch straps are set to revolutionize the industry.
The new high-temperature cinch straps are specifically designed to withstand extreme heat and are perfect for wrapping insulation onto pipes or equipment. These straps are made from durable materials, making them ideal for use in industrial settings, automotive applications, and more. Additionally, the fire-retardant cinch straps are made from materials that meet strict fire safety standards, providing an extra layer of protection in case of emergencies.
"At Speedtech, we recognize the challenges businesses face when selecting the right strap for their applications," said Steve Pope, VP of Marketing at Speedtech. "Our mission is to simplify this process by offering SPEEDWRAP® High Temp Cinch Straps, engineered with premium VELCRO® Brand materials and fabricated in our ISO Certified manufacturing facility located in the USA."
"Our heat-resistant cinch straps are not only designed to withstand extreme temperatures but also offer excellent resistance to chemicals and solvents," added Pope. "Moreover, they exhibit outstanding aging properties against prolonged heat exposure and are reusable up to 500 times, making them a sustainable choice for businesses."
Speedtech's heat-resistant hook and loop fasteners are another addition to their range of fastening solutions. These fasteners are perfect for securing and organizing cords, cables, and hoses in high-temperature environments. They are easy to use and can be cut to any desired length, making them suitable for a variety of applications. Whether it's bundling wires in a server room or organizing hoses in a manufacturing plant, Speedtech's hook and loop fasteners provide a reliable and versatile solution.
Manufactured in the USA by Speedtech International from high-quality materials, SPEEDWRAP® High Temp Cinch Straps are part of the trusted family of SPEEDWRAP® Brand Industrial Grade Fasteners. Available in various sizes, customers can easily select the right heat-resistant cinch straps for their needs, with several options available for online purchase.
"We invite businesses to explore our range of heat-resistant cinch straps and experience the reliability and performance that Speedtech is known for," concluded Pope.
For more information, visit https://www.speedtechinternational.com/product/speedwrap-high-temp-cinch-straps/ or contact our sales at 262-635-9393 or sales@speedtechinternational.com.
About Speedtech International, Inc.:
Speedtech is a leading provider of innovative fastening solutions for industrial applications. With a commitment to quality, reliability, and customer satisfaction, Speedtech delivers cutting-edge products designed to meet the evolving needs of industries worldwide.
