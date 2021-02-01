A Speedtech Company, Toleeto Fasteners International, has changed its name to TFI Custom Fabrication, LLC.
Name change reflects the company's industrial sewing, fabrication of hook & loop, printing on VELCRO® Brand Material and customization of foam laminates,
We've earned the reputation for quality industrial sewing, fabrication of hook & loop, printing on VELCRO® Brand Material or customizing foam laminates and now our name reflects these expertise.”SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Toleeto Fasteners International, a San Diego based custom fabricator of hook & loop and specialty fasteners, has changed its name to TFI Custom Fabrication, LLC. This news comes one month after the company was acquired by Wisconsin based, Speedtech International, Inc.
— David Deavenport
TFI Custom Fabrication’s expertise working with webbing, neoprene and hook & loop is a big reason why Speedtech International acquired the company.
David Deavenport, President of TFI Custom Fabrication explains, “By surveying our customers we realized that many of our OEM’s, Medical Equipment Manufacturers and other Industrial Customers came to us for our fabrication expertise and capabilities. Whether these customers required industrial sewing, fabrication of hook & loop, printing on VELCRO® Brand Material or customizing foam laminates, these are all custom fabrication services. We wanted our company name to reflect the reputation we’ve earned in the textile and fastener industries and with our customers.”
Speedtech’s Vice President Steven Pope adds, “While several companies mention custom fabrication services, TFI lives and breathes it and have been among the best for over 30 years. One only needs to look at TFI’s Industrial Sewing for example. For them, it’s an art, not a science.”
Since 1985, TFI has been providing strapping and custom fasteners and is the manufacturer of Cord-Lox® Cable Wraps, Rack-ups® and the Coil’n’Carry® adjustable handle straps.
While musicians and consumers may know TFI’s brand of Cord-Lox® Products, the company is best known in the Industrial Marketplace as a custom manufacturer of textile products for the Medical, MRO and Audio/Video Industries.
Leveraging their expertise with die-cutting, ultrasonic welding, and industrial sewing, TFI Custom Fabrication makes a wide variety of products. From pet leashes, to custom strapping for telecom equipment and sports accessories, they also manufacture specialized medical products that hold tracheostomy tubes on premature infants, head straps for brain monitoring devices, and gurney straps.
VELCRO® Brand Fastener Distribution:
In addition to the customization of foam, webbing and other materials, TFI Custom Fabrication has been working with VELCRO® Brand Products for 30 years. As an Authorized Distributor and now as a Speedtech Company, TFI’s Customization Services include die cutting, slitting, fabrication and printing on VELCRO® Brand Materials.”
To learn more about TFI’s Custom Fabrication Services or their line of Cord-Lox®, including Rack-ups® and Coil’n’Carry® call (800) 267-3569 or visit cord-lox.com.
Press Contact:
Steve Pope
(800) 771-3896
sales@Speedtechinternational.com
2410 Norwood Ct.
Racine, WI 53401
VELCRO®, ONE-WRAP® and VELSTRAP® are registered trademarks of Velcro BVBA. Used with permission.
SPEEDWRAP®, CORD-LOX®, Rack-ups® and the Coil’n’Carry® are trademarks of Speedtech International, Inc.
Steve Pope
Speedtech International, Inc
+1 262-635-9393
