25 Hotels, 9 Restaurants in Mexican Caribbean Honored by Forbes & México Gastronómico
The Riviera Maya is the destination with the most Five-Star properties in the Forbes Travel Guide 2024.CANCUN, QUINTANA ROO, MEXICO, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The hotel and gastronomic industry in the Mexican Caribbean starts the year with prestigious awards from the Forbes Travel Guide's Star Award Winners, a renowned authority in hotel excellence, and the Guía "México Gastronómico," curated by Culinaria Mexicana. These esteemed organizations have honored 25 hotel properties for their exceptional service quality and guest experiences while adding nine new restaurants to the list of the 250 best restaurants in Mexico. These awards reaffirm the destination's position as a national and international tourism leader.
Receiving these distinctions validates the exceptional efforts of the diverse tourism service providers in Quintana Roo to cater to the needs of discerning travelers, who are increasingly seeking greater exclusivity in their experiences. Therefore, we reaffirm our commitment to promoting the destination to attract new investments in the luxury segment. Coupled with the expansion of our air connectivity options, which facilitate the arrival of those eager to indulge in the premium offerings of the Mexican Caribbean," said Andres Martinez, General Director of the Quintana Roo Tourism Promotion Board (CPTQ).
In its 2024 edition, the Forbes Travel Guide's Star Award Winners recognized 25 properties in Riviera Maya and Cancun, acknowledged for meeting nearly 900 rigorous standards, alongside 11 spas acclaimed for their high-quality services.
The hotels recognized in the Five Star category for their highly personalized service and extraordinary range of guest-focused activities are located as follows:
- In Riviera Maya: Banyan Tree Mayakoba, Hotel Esencia; Maroma, A Belmond Hotel, Riviera Maya; Rosewood Mayakoba, and the most recent addition, La Casa de la Playa by Grupo Xcaret. This solidifies the destination's reputation for hosting the highest caliber five-star properties in the state.
- Meanwhile, in Cancun, Nizuc Resort & Spa joins this year as the first property in the destination to achieve this prestigious category, thanks to its concept of relaxed elegance.
In the Four Star category for their excellent quality of services and exceptional facilities, the awarded hotels are:
- In Riviera Maya: Fairmont Mayakoba, Grand Velas Riviera Maya, Hotel Xcaret Arte, Hotel Xcaret México, and Viceroy Riviera Maya.
- Meanwhile, in Cancun, the highlighted properties include Atelier Playa Mujeres, Grand Fiesta Americana Coral Beach Cancun All Inclusive Spa Resort, Kempinski Hotel Cancun, Le Blanc Spa Resort Cancun, and Waldorf Astoria Cancun.
On the other hand, the properties distinguished with the "Recommendation" badge stood out for offering attention focused on the luxury segment:
- In Riviera Maya: Kimpton Aluna Tulum, Paradisus La Perla, Royal Hideaway Playacar, Thompson Playa del Carmen Main House, and TRS Yucatan Hotel.
- In Cancun: JW Marriott Cancun Resort & Spa, Live Aqua Beach Resort Cancun, SLS Cancun Hotel & Residences, and TRS Coral Hotel.
It's worth noting that the Forbes Travel Guide's Star Award Winners also recognized 11 spas for their high performance in visitor care and personalized attention, as follows:
- In the Five Star category, the following were highlighted: Banyan Tree Spa Mayakoba, Muluk Spa at La Casa de la Playa, SE Spa at Grand Velas Riviera Maya, Sense, A Rosewood Spa at Mayakoba, and Nizuc Spa by ESPA.
- Meanwhile, in the Four Star category, one could find Muluk Spa at Hotel Xcaret Arte, Muluk Spa at Hotel Xcaret Mexico, Wayak, the Spa at Viceroy Riviera Maya, Willow Stream Spa at Fairmont Mayakoba, Gem Spa, and NUUP Spa Playa Mujeres.
The "Mexico Gastronomic" Guide, produced by Culinaria Mexicana in its tenth edition, includes nine restaurants among the 250 best in Mexico. These include Casa Amate, Estero, Ha' Restaurant, and Sotavento in the Riviera Maya; Chino Poblano and Punta Corcho in Puerto Morelos; ARCA, Le Chique, and Piedra Santa in Tulum, Cancun, and Holbox. These restaurants were selected by a panel of 70 experts in national gastronomy who evaluated their trajectory, flavor quality, consistency, service, dish creativity, and memorable experiences created for their diners.
This recognition further solidifies the Mexican Caribbean's position as an international reference, supported by prestigious rankings in the luxury segment and by gastronomic experts. These acknowledgments highlight the tourism sector's commitment to providing high-profile experiences in superior accommodations. Additionally, the region offers a wide range of natural and cultural attractions that enhance visitors' experiences in the destination.
Jennifer Mendoza
LLYC
+57 319 4933083
jennifer.mendoza@llyc.global
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok