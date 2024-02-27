RUSSIA, February 27 - The priority areas for the development of bilateral cooperation in the trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres were considered.

Alexei Overchuk meets with Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Yemen Ahmad Awad bin Mubarak

Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk had a working meeting with Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of the Republic of Yemen Ahmad Awad bin Mubarak.

During the talks, priority areas for the development of bilateral cooperation in the trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres were considered.

“Russia and Yemen have a long tradition of strong bonds of friendship. Last November, we celebrated an important date: 95 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between our countries. Today we have significant potential for further development of cooperation and mutually beneficial partnership,” Alexei Overchuk emphasised.

The parties reaffirmed their readiness to continue constructive dialogue in all areas of interaction between the two countries.