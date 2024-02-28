Dr. Anthony J. Scillia of Academy Orthopedics Awarded As NJ Top Doc
Board-certified orthopaedic surgeon, Anthony J. Scillia M.D. has been reviewed and approved based on merit by NJ Top Docs.SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NJ Top Docs has reviewed and approved board certified orthopaedic surgeon, Anthony J. Scillia, M.D. of Academy Orthopedics based on merit. Dr. Scillia is board certified by the American Board of Orthopaedic Surgery and has a subspecialty certification in sports medicine. He specializes in the arthroscopic and reconstructive treatment of shoulder, elbow, hip, and knee disorders in adult and pediatric patients.
Dr. Scillia was trained at the American Sports Medicine Institute in Birmingham, Alabama where he covered the University of Alabama during their 2012 National Championship run, and learned the most advanced surgical techniques for the shoulder, elbow, hip, knee, and ankle. Dr. Scillia then returned to New Jersey to be associate professor and a team physician for Seton Hall University.
Dr. Scillia has a special interest and is researching the use of biologics, such as stem cells (BMAC), to potentially improve tendon, ligament, and cartilage healing. He has developed numerous surgical techniques, published more than 85 peer reviewed journal articles, six book chapters, given more than 100 invited lectures, and over 75 presentations at sports medicine meetings.
In addition, Dr. Scillia is president of the New Jersey Orthopedic Society, a board of councilor for the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons, a council of delegate for the American Orthopaedic Society for Sports Medicine, and an associate master instructor for the Arthroscopy Association of North America.
To learn more about NJ Top Doc, Dr. Anthony J. Scillia please visit his website at www.academyorthopedic.com.
----
About Us
NJ Top Docs is a comprehensive, trusted and exclusive healthcare resource featuring reviewed and approved Top Doctors and Dentists in New Jersey online in an easy to use format. NJ Top Docs only reviews and approves providers based on merit after they have been extensively vetted.
NJ Top Docs is a division of USA Top Docs which allows patients to meet providers online before making their appointment.
For more information, please click here to contact us or visit www.NJTopDocs.com.
Marissa Pane
NJ Top Docs
+1 908-288-7240
email us here