ALDOI WELCOMES NEW EDUCATION AND OUTREACH COORDINATOR

(334) 269-3550

Contact:

2/27/2024

The Alabama Department of Insurance welcomes Patsy Hughes to the role of Consumer Education and Outreach Coordinator.

Patsy is a native of Montgomery and has 32 years of experience in the insurance industry. She recently retired from Alfa Insurance, where she worked in the Marketing department as a Senior Instructional Designer and Training Consultant and for a few years, she managed Alfa’s in-house insurance agency. She has experience with all lines of insurance products, sales and marketing. She holds various insurance designations and awards.

Patsy is no stranger to the Alabama Department of Insurance, as she has been a member of the Commissioner’s Industry Advisory Committee for over 15 years.

She is a graduate of the University of Alabama. She is married, has one son and enjoys tennis, bowling and watching sports in her free time.