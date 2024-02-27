Alhonna Resort Announces “Escape to the Lake” Spring Break Contest
A Chance to Win An Adventure-Packed Family-Friendly Trip to Lake of the Ozarks
We’re announcing our first-ever Spring Break contest so that more families become aware of everything the Lake has going on during this time of year. ”LAKE OZARK, MO, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the spring season quickly approaches, the iconic Alhonna Resort at Lake of the Ozarks is inviting families to enter an exciting "Escape to the Lake" Spring Break travel contest. The recently remodeled property, which was the inspiration for the Blue Cat Lodge featured in the popular Netflix series, Ozark, will award a free 5-day stay to experience the best of what America’s favorite lake has to offer.
— Aaron McArdle, Owner of Alhonna Resort & Marina
“Lake of the Ozarks is an ideal destination during the Spring with great fishing, fun outdoor activities and beautiful nature in bloom” said Aaron McArdle, owner of Alhonna. “We’re announcing our first-ever Spring Break contest so that more families become aware of everything the Lake has going on during this time of year. There’s truly something for everyone and we know the winners will have an unforgettable experience,” he added.
Contest Highlights:
This inaugural "Escape to the Lake" contest runs from March 1 through March 31, 2024. It's easy to enter. Simply email your contact information to Escape24@alhonnaresort.com along with a short paragraph of 500 words or less on why you would like your family to win a trip to Alhonna,
The prize packages includes:
● Grand Prize: 5 nights accommodations for a family at Alhonna Resort, One Day Boat Rental or ½ Day Jet Ski Rental, 1 Breakfast for the family, and a T-shirt or Hat for each family member. The total value is approximately $5,000.
● 1st Place: A weekend stay at Alhonna Resort for the family (2 nights) and a $100 Blue Cat gift card, with a total value of approximately $1200.
● Runners-up (5): $25 Blue Cat gift cards.
More details (the “fine print”):
● "Family" is considered to be six or fewer people
● All accommodation and marina reservations are based on availability
● Breakfast meal does not include alcoholic beverages
● All winning packages expire one year from the date of issue
Conveniently located off Horseshoe Bend Parkway, Alhonna Resort, now celebrating 70 years in business, offers a variety of accommodations, including motel rooms, studios, condo-style units, and cabins for rent. The property features an enclosed fishing dock with a wood-burning stove, perfect for chilly Spring nights. For those not into fishing, the heated indoor pool and newly remodeled Blue Cat Lounge are open daily. Breakfast and lunch are available from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., and the pool is open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.
For more information go to www.thealhonnaresort.com.
Karen Brennan
Prosper PR
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook