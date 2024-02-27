Canine Companions Increasingly Attend Owners Weddings

Happy couple and their dogs at their wedding Couple with their dog Ludo

The trend of including dogs in weddings is on the rise, with more and more couples choosing to include their furry friends in their special day.

“‘Our dog Ludo was our first baby and when looking at venues this was my first question ‘Do you allow dogs?’ And if they said no we wouldn’t even view it.” — Lucy Gifford

UNITED KINGDOM, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The trend of including dogs in weddings is on the rise, with more and more couples choosing to include their furry friends in their special day. According to a recent survey, 81% of couples who were engaged or expecting to become engaged planned on having their pet be a part of the event when they got married. This trend is not limited to the UK, as a similar survey conducted in the US found that 38% of pet owners included their pets in their weddings. 71% of people even say they would rather invite their dog to their wedding than some of their family and friends!

Reasons for the increase of canine companions being included in ceremonies have been recorded by The Evening Standard who report that for couples, having their dogs at the wedding comes from being less religious (35%), wanting the wedding to feel less formal (31%), and seeking a more individual experience (29%).

Including dogs in weddings can be a great way to make the day even more special and memorable. However, it is important to remember that there are some important considerations to keep in mind when doing so. Dr. Emma Scales-Theobald, a canine behaviour expert, recommends that dog owners ensure their pets are up-to-date on all necessary vaccinations and are in good health before bringing them to the wedding. Owners should also consider their dog’s temperament and personality when deciding whether to include them in the wedding, as not all dogs are well-suited to loud, crowded events like weddings. It is also important to have a plan in place for managing the dog’s behaviour during the wedding, such as enlisting the help of a professional dog trainer or handler.

Essex-based wedding venue Crondon Park saw an increase in couples asking to include their pets in 2023 and had dogs of all shapes and sizes performing wedding duties, featuring in photos and accompanying their owners down the aisle.

Lucy Gifford, a bride at Crondon Park said “‘Our dog Ludo was our first baby and when looking at venues this was my first question ‘Do you allow dogs?’ And if they said no we wouldn’t even view it. Anyone who knows us, knows we come as a three. He is our absolute world and we knew we couldn’t get married without him being part of it.

He was our ring bearer and did a fantastic job! He really stole the show… It was honestly wonderful having him there whilst we got ready and during such an important part of the day. He then got taken home as he was exhausted and we were due to eat dinner anyway.”

Kirsty Johnson, a bride at Crondon Park said “‘My husband and I (high school sweethearts of 13 years) have always been massive dog lovers, we grew up with dogs in our families and couldn’t wait for the day to have our own dog. We decided to get our first little puppy on Valentine’s Day 2022, and as we don’t have children yet, she’s our absolute world.

So when picking our wedding venue, it was very important to us that they allowed dogs. We wanted Luna to be part of the most special day of our lives, as she’s one of the most special parts of ours.”

Ellie Roy. Weddings and Events Manager from Crondon Park says "We have seen a significant increase in couples wanting their dogs to be a part of their wedding day. We love that we are able to host our couples' pets as well as their friends and family. Dogs are the perfect furry addition to their special day."

If you are considering including your dog in your wedding, there are many ways to do so. Some couples choose to have their dog serve as the ring bearer, while others simply have them attend the ceremony as a guest. Whatever you choose, it is important to make sure your dog is comfortable and happy throughout the event.

With this trend showing no signs of slowing down, we expect 2024 to be the year of doggy bridesmaids, groomsmen and flower pups.