Opici Wines & Spirits Expands Spanish Offering with Baron de Ley and Finca Museum
Opici Wines & Spirits expands their Spanish wine offering and will be the exclusive USA importer, sales and marketing agent for Baron de Ley and Finca Museum.
We are delighted to add Baron de Ley and Finca Museum to the portfolio....we look forward to growing our partnership with Grupo Baron de Ley for many years to come.”GLEN ROCK , NJ, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New partnership announcement. Effective March 1, 2024 Opici Wines & Spirits will expand their Spanish wine offering and will be the exclusive USA importer, sales and marketing agent for Baron de Ley from DOCa Rioja and Finca Museum from DO Cigales. Owned by Grupo Baron de Ley, these two brands, together with El Coto, are consolidating their USA business with Opici Wines & Spirits.
— Don Opici, Proprietor and CEO, Opici Wines & Spirits
“Opici Wines & Spirits has been a fantastic partner representing El Coto since 2019”, confirmed Sergio Soriano, General Exports Manager, Grupo Baron de Ley. “We believe in the power of great partnerships achieving great things! We are ready to work together for deeper growth for Baron de Ley and for introducing Finca Museum as an exciting discovery. Our brands offer compelling and competitive solutions to the US market needs. We look forward to the work ahead together in the US market.”
Mark Giordano, President Opici Wines & Spirits, emphasized, “With this partnership, we have truly levelled up our Spanish portfolio. Baron de Ley Reserva is an exciting driver for us as it’s the #3 best-selling $15-$19.99 Spanish reds 52 wks 2/26/24 and outpacing the category. We have identified opportunities across the country and channels for each of the brands. The entire sales team at Opici is bullish and ready to get to work.”
Two Brands & Eleven Wines:
Located in the historic Rioja region of Spain, Baron de Ley was founded in 1985 as a ground-breaking project in DOCa Rioja dedicated to quality and heritage. This successful brand will be refining and refocusing efforts in the US market in 2024 and onwards. Opici Wines & Spirits will represent eight wines across the brand’s four tiers. Baron de Ley Garnacha and Baron de Ley Tempranillo, both line-priced at SRP $13.99, will be the entry point as the Varietales tier. Next the Seduction tier will offer Rosado de Lagrima (SRP $13.99) and Blanco Semidulce (SRP $14.99). Moving up the ladder to the Classic tier and three wines will be available: Baron de Ley Reserva (SRP $22.99) sourced from vineyards in Rioja Orientali. Baron de Ley Gran Reserva (SRP $39.99) a traditionally crafted, elegant wine sourced from estate vineyard fruit in Rioja Alta, and the unique single vineyard, Tempranillo dominant blend, Finca Monasterio (SRP $42.99). A unique white project wine will also be available. The Tres Vinas Blanco Reserva (SRP $29.99) is testament to the exciting work on white wines being done in the region. This wine is a blend of Viura, Malvasia, and Garnacha Blanco.
The second brand that is joining Opici Wines & Spirits from March 2024 is an exciting discovery brand, Finca Museum. Founded in 2000, Finca Museum has been most ambitious project in the DO Cigales, one of Spain's smallest and most historic winemaking regions. The brand and the project offer a glimpse at the legacy and history of Spanish wines, yet also will offer the US market a new discovery and region to explore. Opici Wines & Spirits will represent three wines, the Garnacha led Finca Museum Rosado (SRP $14.99), the Tempranillo led Finca Museum Reserva (SRP $22.99), and the surprise & delight red field blend Museum La Renacida (SRP $32.99).
New Skus Represented by Opici Wines & Spirits March 1, 2024:
• Baron de Ley Garnacha SRP $13.99
• Baron de Ley Tempranillo SRP $13.99
• Baron de Ley Rosado de Lagrima SRP $13.99
• Baron de Ley Blanco Semidulce SRP $14.99
• Baron de Ley Reserva SRP $22.99
• Baron de Ley Gran Reserva SRP $39.99
• Baron de Ley Finca Monasterio SRP $42.99
• Baron de Ley Tres Vinas Blanco Reserva SRP $29.99
• Finca Museum Rosado SRP $14.99
• Finca Museum Reserva SRP $22.99
• Museum La Renacida SRP $32.99
Proprietor and CEO, Don Opici, emphasized his family’s position, “We are delighted to add Baron de Ley and Finca Museum to the portfolio. It has been an honor to represent El Coto, and we look forward to growing our wonderful partnership with Grupo Baron de Ley for many years to come.”
About Opici Wines & Spirits Opici Wines & Spirits is a fourth-generation importer and producer with family roots in the wine business dating back to 1913. Today, the company is managed by Don Opici and features more than 50 brands from 9 countries. With long-standing, market-leading Italian wines and spirits brands like Cesari, Carpineto, Luiano, Viberti, and Meletti as the foundation, the business has embarked on a chapter of accelerated growth with the acquisition of Pacific Highway Wines in 2023 and representation of New Zealand, Australian, Chilean, Uruguayan, and Argentine wineries. Opici Wines & Spirits was named “Importer of the Year” in 2014 by Wine Enthusiast Magazine, and most recently Don Opici and his sister Dina Opici were jointly nominated “Person(s) of the Year” by Wine Enthusiast Magazine.
Angela Slade
Opici Wines & Spirits
+1 415-819-5131
