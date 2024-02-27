Automation eases burden for finance firms facing complex regulatory demands
FinTech companies collaborate with financial firms and experts to help them meet increasing rules and regulations.
The power of automation cannot be overstated. It's not just about simplifying compliance; it's about empowering finance firms to operate with greater ease and accuracy.”LEUVEN, VLAAMS-BRABANT, BELGIUM, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The complexity of financial regulation has long been a source of significant challenge for fund companies. In an environment where regulations like MiFID, UCITS, and SFDR are evolving rapidly, the burden on these companies to stay compliant is enormous and keeps expanding. Financial institutions grapple with a complex mix of local and global regulations, data management challenges, evolving technology and cybersecurity concerns, and multi-level decision-making processes.
— Jan De Spiegeleer, CEO, RiskConcile
The integration of automation into financial management is altering the way fund companies handle risk and regulatory compliance. By drastically cutting down on manual labor and time, these technologies are boosting both accuracy and efficiency.
The varied requirements of the financial sector are now being addressed by a new generation of tailored automation solutions. These solutions encompass everything from risk data storage and market risk analysis to automated reporting and dashboard creation. These custom tools are becoming indispensable for adhering to a range of regulations, including MiFID, UCITS, PRIIPs, AIFMD, and SFDR.
This technological revolution signifies a broader trend in the financial industry towards greater efficiency and accuracy. Innovative companies like RiskConcile bring solutions to market that aim to reduce the burden of risk and compliance. This innovative technology empowers financial firms to rise above the complexities of regulations and dedicate more resources to managing their portfolio.
