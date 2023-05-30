Successful Kickstarter campaign raises €150,000 for the new generation of home batteries: plug & play
New plug & play home batteries offer user-friendly energy storage. MyGrid's ModuleOne raised €150k on Kickstarter, bringing accessibility to all.
With the ModuleOne, energy transition becomes accessible to everyone, including renters and urban dwellers.”DIEST, VLAAMS-BRABANT, BELGIUM, May 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The energy transition is in full swing, but traditional home batteries remain a technical challenge for many. They are often complex to install and difficult to integrate into existing homes, especially in apartments and flats. However, there is a solution on the horizon that promises to overcome these obstacles: the 'plug & play' home battery.
This innovative technology allows almost any consumer to monitor their energy consumption and even reduce their environmental impact. The home battery can simply be plugged into an electrical outlet, making installation incredibly easy for everyone.
A frontrunner in this movement is MyGrid, a company focusing on sustainable energy solutions. On May 2nd, they launched their first product, ModuleOne, on Kickstarter. The innovative plug & play home battery system successfully raised the intended €150,000 and is now preparing to start mass production. The project can still be backed on Kickstarter. As the battery is mobile and portable, it can also be used on camping trips, backyard barbecues, or as a backup power source for emergencies.
Solutions like these are welcome for households with dynamic contracts. This is still relatively new in most countries, but is the future. In the Netherlands, it is more widely adopted. In these contracts, energy prices vary per hour. By intelligently leveraging these price fluctuations - charging when it's cheap and discharging when it's expensive - battery users can save between €100 and €300 annually.
MyGrid created the first plug-in home battery that connects directly to the grid (grid tied). Thanks to its modern design, the battery can even be placed in your living room (winner of the Red Dot Design Award). It is also one of the first batteries that can be smartly controlled (IoT).
Jan Wellens, CEO of MyGrid, said: "With solutions like these, the energy transition becomes accessible to everyone, including renters and urban dwellers. Traditional energy solutions are often not feasible for these groups due to restrictions in rights, cost, and available space."
The emergence of products like MyGrid's ModuleOne demonstrates the demand for simple and accessible solutions for sustainable energy storage, allowing everyone to participate in the energy transition.
