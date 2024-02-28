MINTangible Awarded Competitive Grant from the U.S. National Sciences Foundation
Accelerating Research & Development for Real World Impact
Receiving this support from the NSF is a sign of the immense potential blockchain technologies hold in revolutionizing how we monetize & manage intellectual property.”RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MINTangible, Inc. has been awarded a U.S. National Science Foundation (NSF) Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant, valued at $275,000, to further its mission of unlocking intellectual property opportunity and fostering a more equitable and innovative digital economy.
MINTangible’s ambitious R&D project directly confronts the long-standing challenges in intellectual property licensing and management that currently hinder meaningful participation by the creator economy.
The goal is to drive transformative change through a paradigm-shifting approach that aims to dismantle the barriers of IP management complexity, cost, and opacity.
Harnessing the intrinsic features of blockchain, including decentralization, peer-to-peer dynamics, transparency, and cryptographic verifiability, serves as the cornerstone for MINTangible’s powerful ecosystem initiative.
The project’s innovation will break down barriers, both legal and economic, for creators globally across diverse fields, including artists, writers, filmmakers, coders, scientific inventors and business innovators.
“NSF accelerates the translation of emerging technologies into transformative new products and services,” said Erwin Gianchandani, NSF Assistant Director for Technology, Innovation and Partnerships. “We take great pride in funding deep-technology startups and small businesses that will shape science and engineering results into meaningful solutions for today and tomorrow.”
Nicole Bryan, Principal Investigator and Chief Product Officer of MINTangible, said, “We are incredibly honored to have been awarded this prestigious grant from the NSF. It is a clear sign of the immense potential that blockchain based technologies hold in revolutionizing how we monetize and manage intellectual property for the greater good of society.”
All proposals submitted to the NSF SBIR/STTR program, also known as America’s Seed Fund powered by NSF, undergo a rigorous merit-based review process. Once a small business is awarded a Phase I grant, it becomes eligible to apply for Phase II funding and additional supplements totaling up to $2 million.
About MINTangible
MINTangible is a pioneering technology company dedicated to unlocking a new and inclusive digital intellectual property and digital asset economy while championing protection and transparency. To learn more about how we're shaping the future of digital IP licensing and assets, please visit https://mintangible.io
About the U.S. National Science Foundation's Small Business Programs
America’s Seed Fund powered by NSF awards more than $200 million annually to startups and small businesses, transforming scientific discovery into products and services with commercial and societal impact. Startups working across almost all areas of science and technology can receive up to $2 million to support research and development, helping de-risk technology for commercial success. America’s Seed Fund is congressionally mandated through the Small Business Innovation Research program. The NSF is an independent federal agency with a budget of about $9.5 billion that supports fundamental research and education across all fields of science and engineering. To learn more about America’s Seed Fund powered by NSF, visit: https://seedfund.nsf.gov
