Lara Schaeffer of Autism Discovery to be Featured on Close Up Radio

SPRINGFIELD, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- All over the world many autistic people are misdiagnosed or go undiagnosed until their adult years. During that time, they may wonder why they struggle with social issues, why they were bullied, suffer with so much anxiety, or feel “different” from their peers.

Finally, being identified as autistic and knowing the truth often brings a sense of relief as now the pieces of their life slowly start to make sense. Next should come a plan for support forward with self-acceptance, self-love, and a sense of reassurance that being neurodivergent is a gift.

If you want to live happily after understanding your autistic identity, the most optimal way is by working with a professional expert who can guide, mentor and help you navigate challenges so you can find the life you seek and live up to your fullest and most amazing potential.

Lara Schaeffer is a top-notch Certified Autism Specialist, a highly sought after keynote speaker, and the founder of Autism Discovery. Lara helps autistic teens and adults of all ages to better understand themselves, along with their strengths and challenges, so that they can begin to thrive and not just survive in a neurotypical world.

Before she became a coach, Lara was a highly driven, well-loved high school English teacher who genuinely enjoyed engaging with her students. It wasn’t until the age of 47 that Lara herself learned she is autistic. She soon realized that many other individuals were struggling to make sense of their experiences in the world just as she had been. After forming her company Autism Discovery, she realized how important it was that she be able to be open to others about her autism, but following her instinct to be openly autistic meant she had to leave her teaching career in June of 2023. Still, Lara sees it as a silver lining that now she can help support more autistic individuals and spread autism awareness and acceptance more actively.

Through a combination of goal-setting, coaching techniques, providing objective feedback, and asking insightful questions, Lara guides her clients to personal improvements. Her work with each client is highly individualized. She teaches the skills to empower her clients to overcome their fears and become more productive, positive, and confident. She also helps them lessen the insecurities and doubts that may have hindered them throughout their lives. In these ways, they can develop a stronger sense of self and an understanding of their potential to achieve their goals.

Lara recognizes that just like neurotypicals, neurodivergents have their own unique personalities, needs, and values. With empathy, patience, and active listening, she is their champion and their cheerleader as she helps them discover their own answers to challenges in all areas of their lives.

Lara is also a mentor for adolescents and young adults to improve their sense of self-worth, self acceptance, and to increase their understanding of autism.

Lara actively blogs about autism and neurodiversity, and she has become a sought-after public speaker. She was a panelist at New York University’s Autism Awareness Month event in April 2022, at DIFEST Global’s 2022 Diversity Festival, and at the LinkedIn Live event “Nurturing Neurodivergent Talent in Schools” in January 2023. She also was a speaker at ICON Conferences’ Premier Annual Summit on Autism in New York City in April 2023.

Next month, Lara will be speaking in Paris in celebration of this year’s International Women’s Day. Most recently, she was chosen to be the moderator of the North American and Caribbean Panel to mark the United Nations’ sixteenth annual World Autism Awareness Day on April 2.

The work that Lara Schaeffer does is critical to the world at large. Through her efforts, she strives to raise global awareness about neurodiversity and to help neurodivergent individuals live with more joy and clarity. With these goals combined, new opportunities and improved understanding can benefit us all.

For more information, visit https://www.autism-discovery.com/

Written By: Beatrice Maria Centeno