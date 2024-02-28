NJ Top Docs Awards 5 Outstanding Physicians at Hunterdon Hematology Oncology for 2024
NJ Top Docs has reviewed and approved five board certified physicians at Hunterdon Hematology Oncology for 2024.SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NJ Top Docs proudly recognizes the board-certified physicians at Hunterdon Hematology Oncology for 2024. This esteemed group includes Dr. Swee Ngeow, Dr. Megha Shah, Dr. Myron Bednar, Dr. Kenneth B. Blankstein, and Dr. Waqas Rehman, all of whom have been reviewed and approved by NJ Top Docs based on merit.
Situated in the heart of Flemington, New Jersey, Hunterdon Hematology Oncology stands as a pillar in the community, passionately dedicated to combating cancer both locally and regionally. The practice's central hub, housing the main office and infusion center, is strategically located within the Hunterdon Regional Cancer Center.
Devoted to delivering top-notch care, Hunterdon Hematology Oncology is on a mission to provide the most effective and advanced treatments to every patient while ensuring an exceptional quality of care close to home. The infusion center is equipped to administer chemotherapy, immunotherapy, and non-cancer-related infusions.
Going beyond medical care, the practice extends integrated health services, including the invaluable opportunity for every patient and their family members to consult with a dedicated social worker. These professionals offer counseling and educate families about resources available throughout the patient's treatment journey.
Hunterdon Hematology Oncology's team of board-certified physicians boasts impressive academic achievements, with specialized fellowships in oncology and hematology. Positioned at the forefront of academic research, they actively offer eligible patients the opportunity to join high-quality clinical trials and contribute to advancements in medical science.
For more information about the exceptional care provided by Hunterdon Hematology Oncology
