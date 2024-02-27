CIDRZ working with the Association for Public Health Laboratories Supports Installation of   Solar Backup Systems in 136 Health Facilities

“Before the installation of the solar power backup systems, laboratories used to face challenges whenever there was a power outage from the national grid. Patient results were delayed, hence delaying treatment. With the coming of solar power backup systems, we are now able to produce results on time on a 24-hour basis, ” says Boniface Kabungo, the Southern Province Principle Biomedical Scientist.

Since 2019, CIDRZ through its CDC sponsored TRAILS project and its predecessor LiFE project working with its implementing partner, the Association for Public Health Laboratories (APHL), has installed solar power backup systems in 136 health facilities across the country.

Chief of Party for CIDRZ’S LIFE’s follow-on Project named CIDRZ-Transitioning and Integrating Laboratory Services (TRAILS), Powell Choonga, says the project is aimed at enhancing laboratory services in Zambia by eliminating disruptions to operations due to power outages, strengthening laboratory quality assurance systems, shortening the time taken from sample collection to results return, and building local technical capacity through training and mentorship to sustain the gains.

CIDRZ is also implementing strategies to assist the Ministry of Health to optimize the use of the SMARTCARE system for efficiently managing patient data and monitoring progress towards the Sustainable Development Goal 3 which targets to “ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all at all ages.”

APHL Country Director, Clement Phiri, says solar power provides a clean and green source of power supply to ensure uninterrupted laboratory services and smooth Smartcare functionality.

He adds that this initiative is poised to contribute to a reduction in the monthly running costs for grid power for the supported health facilities.