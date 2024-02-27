Unlocking Horizons: Learn about Educational Opportunities in the United States at EDUGATE

Assistant Cultural Attaché Christopher Doege speaking to students at EDUGATE Fair in Cairo, February 25, 2024

February 27, 2024

CAIRO – The U.S. Embassy in Cairo is delighted to participate in the 14th EDUGATE Fair, the largest educational fair in Egypt, February 25-27 at Kempinski Royal Maxim in Cairo and February 29 at Four Seasons San Stefano in Alexandria. U.S. Embassy staff, EducationUSA advisors, and U.S. exchange program alumni are looking forward to meeting with Egyptian students interested in pursuing education and exchange opportunities in the United States and Egypt.

According to U.S. Ambassador to Egypt Herro Mustafa Garg, “The United States is the premier destination to pursue higher education for millions of young people from around the world. We are proud of our wide variety of world-class institutions, with thousands of academic programs and unmatched flexibility. From large state universities to small liberal arts colleges, to community and technical colleges, there is a place for all Egyptian students interested in studying in the United States for a semester, or for an entire course of study. The U.S. Embassy is committed to helping Egyptian students find the right fit in considering educational opportunities. Come see us at the U.S. Embassy Cairo pavilion at EDUGATE. We would love to hear about your aspirations and how we can help you achieve them!”

EDUGATE President Dr. Ali Shams El Din noted that the fair is under Egypt’s National Strategy for Higher Education framework, announced by Egyptian Minister of Higher Education Dr. Ayman Ashour last March. Dr. El Din said, “This is particularly important given the significant growth in the diversity of universities, especially in Egypt. Egyptian leaders have placed great emphasis on education, which has resulted in significant progress for the higher education system and universities seeking to catch up with international peers in various global rankings. We are expecting unprecedented international participation from 20 countries, led by the United States, and more than 15,000 visitors.”

Education is at the heart of the relationship between the United States and Egypt. The U.S. Ambassador met with nearly forty Egyptian university leaders on the margins of EDUGATE to emphasize that the American universities remain keen to partner with Egyptian higher education institutions on initiatives ranging from dual degree programs to scholar and faculty exchange and collaborative research opportunities, in addition to student-focused programs. More than 27,000 Egyptians have participated in U.S. government exchange programs, and the U.S. Embassy facilitates 450 Egyptians traveling to the United States annually on professional and academic exchange programs. In Egypt, the U.S. government has provided over $1.7 billion of support for education since 1978, including scholarships through USAID to more than 6,000 Egyptians to study at premier Egyptian and American universities. The U.S. Embassy’s Regional English Language Office shares high-quality professional development opportunities to thousands of English language teachers throughout Egypt annually across every governorate of Egypt. The American Center Cairo at the U.S. Embassy further provides programs and educational opportunities for Egyptians interested in improving their English language proficiency or developing technical skills.

To learn more about the educational partnership between the United States and Egypt, visit eg.usembassy.gov. Follow @USEmbassyCairo on Facebook, X, and Instagram for more information about events and programs at the U.S. Embassy.

U.S. Embassy staff presenting services of American Center Cairo at EDUGATE Fair in Cairo, February 25, 2024

U.S. Embassy staff speaking to students at EDUGATE Fair in Cairo, February 25, 2024

U.S. Embassy staff speaking to students at EDUGATE Fair in Cairo, February 25, 2024

U.S. Embassy staff speaking to students at EDUGATE Fair in Cairo, February 25, 2024

U.S. Ambassador Herro Mustafa Garg visits EDUGATE Fair in Cairo, February 25, 2024

U.S. Ambassador Herro Mustafa Garg visits EDUGATE Fair in Cairo, February 25, 2024

U.S. Ambassador Herro Mustafa Garg and EDUGATE President Dr. Ali Shams El Din meeting university presidents at EDUGATE Fair in Cairo, February 25, 2024

