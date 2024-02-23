U.S. Embassy Supports the Sixth Edition of Breaking Walls Festival to Celebrate Creativity and Artistic Expression

February 23, 2024

CAIRO – The U.S. Embassy in Cairo is proud to join fellow sponsors in supporting the sixth edition of the Breaking Walls Festival from February 22 to March 1, celebrating contemporary dance and performing arts. The festival is a collaboration between U.S., Egyptian, and international artists, developing performances that connect people and’s communities across Cairo, Alexandria, and Minia.

This year’s edition promises a dynamic fusion of artistic expression, uniting talents from the United States and Egypt. Three American dance instructors, Ben Grinberg, Dylan Smythe, and Makoto Hirano will be conducting workshops, advancing American-Egyptian cultural exchange through collaborative performances.

“Performance arts are a medium for communicating ideas and to improve and develop people-to-people ties,” Assistant U.S. Cultural Attaché Inga Livinsky said at the festival’s opening. “The United States is proud to support the art scene in Egypt through events like Breaking Walls Festival and efforts like the Arts Management program, which supports Egyptian arts and cultural organizations to sustain their work. For over 50 years, U.S. Embassy Cairo has supported many other cultural events, like the Cairo Film Festival, Gouna Film Festival, Film My Design, and most recently the Alexandria Photo Week and a unique photo exhibition currently at the Citadel as part of Cairo Design Week.”

