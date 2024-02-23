Submit Release
U.S. Embassy Supports the Sixth Edition of Breaking Walls Festival to Celebrate Creativity and Artistic Expression

February 23, 2024

CAIRO – The U.S. Embassy in Cairo is proud to join fellow sponsors in supporting the sixth edition of the Breaking Walls Festival from February 22 to March 1, celebrating contemporary dance and performing arts. The festival is a collaboration between U.S., Egyptian, and international artists, developing performances that connect people and’s communities across Cairo, Alexandria, and Minia.

This year’s edition promises a dynamic fusion of artistic expression, uniting talents from the United States and Egypt. Three American dance instructors, Ben Grinberg, Dylan Smythe, and Makoto Hirano will be conducting workshops, advancing American-Egyptian cultural exchange through collaborative performances.

“Performance arts are a medium for communicating ideas and to improve and develop people-to-people ties,” Assistant U.S. Cultural Attaché Inga Livinsky said at the festival’s opening. “The United States is proud to support the art scene in Egypt through events like Breaking Walls Festival and efforts like the Arts Management program, which supports Egyptian arts and cultural organizations to sustain their work. For over 50 years, U.S. Embassy Cairo has supported many other cultural events, like the Cairo Film Festival, Gouna Film Festival, Film My Design, and most recently the Alexandria Photo Week and a unique photo exhibition currently at the Citadel as part of Cairo Design Week.”

Breaking Walls Festival takes place between February 22 and March 1 at various venues in Cairo. Follow @breakingwallsfestival on Instagram for more information. To learn more about the arts and cultural partnership between the United States and Egypt, visit eg.usembassy.gov. Follow @USEmbassyCairo on FacebookX, and Instagram for more information about events and programs at the U.S. Embassy.

Performance schedule of the 2024 Breaking Walls Festival
Opening of the Breaking Walls Festival, February 22, 2024
Assistant Cultural Attaché Inga Litvinsky at the opening of Breaking Walls Festival
Opening performance of the Breaking Walls Festival

