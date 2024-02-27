Ignite Power Strengthens Partnership with SIMA Funds in Mozambique, Emerging as the Country’s Leading OGS Supplier

We are honored to be the leading provider of such an impactful solution in Mozambique and look forward to further expansion, ensuring that no one is left behind” — Arthur Houston, Ignite Mozambique’s Managing Director

MAPUTO, MOZAMBIQUE , February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ignite Power, a leading provider of solar-based infrastructure solutions throughout Africa, is pleased to announce the expansion of its collaboration with SIMA Funds in Mozambique, which includes a subsequent investment into Ignite Power’s off-grid solar electrification project in the country. This strategic alliance aims to expedite the deployment of clean and affordable energy solutions in underserved communities, offering first-time access to reliable, sustainable, and affordable energy to millions.

SIMA Funds, a leading impact investment fund, has been instrumental to Ignite Power's mission of delivering sustainable energy access to millions across Mozambique. Building upon their previous support, Ignite Power successfully connected 50,000 households in 2023, directly improving the lives of 250,000 people and solidifying its position as the leading off-grid solar provider in the country. With this additional investment, Ignite Power intends to significantly expand its operations and presence in Mozambique, paving the way for an inclusive and sustainable future for millions more.

"We are excited to deepen our partnership with SIMA Funds, as their values perfectly align with our dedication to reaching customers in the most remote communities of Mozambique," says Arthur Houston, Ignite Mozambique’s Managing Director. “The continued success of our partnership not only underscores the tremendous impact of our operations but also reinforces the financial viability of the project”.

With operations in five provinces across the country and a workforce numbering in the hundreds, Ignite Mozambique is poised for significant growth nationwide, aiming to connect one million people by the end of the year. “Off-grid solar home systems have proven to be the most sustainable, affordable, and scalable solution for large-scale rural electrification projects,” says Houston. “We are honored to be the leading provider of such an impactful solution in Mozambique and look forward to further expansion, ensuring that no one is left behind.”

About Ignite Power:

Ignite Power is a leading climate-tech company specializing in last-mile solar-based infrastructure solutions. With a mission to provide clean, reliable, and affordable energy access to 100 million people across Africa, Ignite Power continues to lead the way in sustainable energy innovation, creating impact at scale and fostering a cleaner, more inclusive future for Africa and the world.