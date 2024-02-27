SAVA Healthcare hosted MAHABIZ 2024 in Dubai, Bolstering Global Pharmaceutical Trade Opportunities

Vinod Jadhav, Chairman, SAVA Healthcare Limited (second from left), Her Royal Highness Sheikha Jawaher Bint Khalifa Al Khalifa in center, along with other representatives of GMBF Global and MACCIA.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SAVA Healthcare Limited (SHL), a leading pharmaceutical company, proudly presented the MAHABIZ 2024 in collaboration with Gulf Maharashtra Business Forum (GMBF) Global and Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture (MACCIA) in Dubai on February 24 and February 25. This two-day premier business conclave was aimed at creating funding, enabling growth and promoting collaboration among entrepreneurs in the UAE and Maharashtra.

The flagship event- Mahabiz was graced virtually by Honorable Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways, Nitin Gadkari and Honourable Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde, that also featured Her Royal Highness Sheikha Jawaher Bint Khalifa Al Khalifa as the Chief Guest.

Nitin Gadkari emphasized on India's significant strides towards sustainability, particularly in renewable energy. He highlighted innovative solutions such as self-sustainable aviation fuel derived from biomass, bio-CNG production, and bamboo-based bioethanol refining. Stressing India's commitment to reducing carbon emissions, the minister underscored the importance of technology, innovation, and international cooperation in achieving this ambitious target.

Underscoring Dubai's role as a strategic hub for global business expansion, Vinod Jadhav, Chairman, SAVA Healthcare Limited, echoed Mr. Gadkari's sentiments while sharing his entrepreneurial journey in pharma industry. He said, “Dubai boasts of world-class systems and open-door policies that invite entrepreneurs from all corners of the globe. Due to restrictive foreign exchange controls, conducting third-country exports from India is very difficult. This led to set up SAVA HEALTHCARE in Dubai in 2007, and within four years, the business witnessed exponential growth. Its strategic location, favorable business environment, and comprehensive support system enabled us to source from around the world and distribute across Asia-Pacific. By 2011, the success we achieved here allowed us to make significant acquisitions back in India, acquiring two manufacturing companies and employing over 500 people.”

Mahabiz 2024 convened over 700 leaders and innovators from across the globe to deliberate on sustainable development and economic collaborations. The recent signing of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between India and the UAE added significance to this event providing expanded opportunities for collaboration and trade between the two nations. The event was themed as "Connect with Opportunities to Progress."

In the past decade, SAVA Healthcare’s business vertical, SAVAVET, has emerged as a leader in the small animal pharmaceutical business, garnering a leadership position in the Indian market.

This journey from being a Pune-based merchant exporter to having operations in 6 countries around the world and exporting to more than 35 countries gives everyone hope—to look beyond borders for the realization of dreams and choosing the right strategic location for your business.