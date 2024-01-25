SAVA Healthcare Partners with French Dermo-Cosmetic Brand to Elevate Pet Wellness in India

Mahendra Grover, BU Head (Companion Animal Business) - SHL, Virgil Meallet, Export Manager - Dermoscent®, Renu Anjanikar, Executive Director (Operations) - SHL, Dinesh Kapoor, MD - SHL, Karthik Rajan, COO - SHL

- India’s pet market is growing at over 30% YoY. - Products are developed with a focus on 100% natural ingredients and advanced dermo-cosmetic technology.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, January 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SAVA Healthcare Limited (SHL), a leading player in the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry, announced its recent partnership with the French pet dermo-cosmetic brand Dermoscent®, a renowned pet dermo-cosmetic brand under the Nextmune Group. Through this agreement, SAVA will import and market the dermo-cosmetics range of products from LDCA which includes Essential 6®, ATOP 7®, PYO and PHYSIO® lines.

“SAVAVET has always provided innovative and differentiated products to veterinarians in India. This arrangement with Dermoscent® echoes SAVAVET’s commitment to shape the health and well-being of companion animals,” said Vinod Ramchandra Jadhav, Chairman – SAVA Group.

This strategic alliance positions SHL as the sole distributor of Dermoscent® products in the region, reinforcing the company's commitment to providing innovative and high-quality solutions to the pet care industry. Dermoscent® is a global leader in skincare products for companion animals since 2003 and offers a range of dermo-cosmetics that is available across countries, worldwide, including the US and European Union. The products are backed by science, natural-based and formulated with expertise in the fields of phytotherapy and aromatherapy. Each product uses active ingredients of 100% natural origin, rigorously selected for their properties and purity that address various skin conditions and promotes overall well-being for pets.

“Looking at the constant growing demand for quality science-based natural alternatives from both pet parents and vet practitioners, this exclusive distribution agreement allows us to bring a premium range of products to pet owners in our region. Together, SAVAVET and Dermoscent® will disseminate and enhance the usage of such products in India by leveraging their individual strengths, further solidifying our position as a leader in the pet care market,” said Dinesh Kapoor, Managing Director – SAVA Healthcare Limited.

Experts say that some of the chronic skin problems need further investigations to find the underlying cause. For instance, allergies like atopy requires customised multimodal approach to manage. These premium innovative skin care products play a major role to complement drug treatments in order to rapidly and sustainably control main skin conditions. The products of Dermoscent® already has its distribution in more than 45 countries, and are still expanding.

Expressing the enthusiasm about the collaboration Stephan Martin, Managing Director – Dermoscent®, said: “We are excited to be partnering with SAVA, a brand synonymous with excellence in pet dermo-cosmetics in India. Their market presence as well as standing made SAVA a natural choice as a partner for us.”

“India’s pet market is growing at over 30% YoY and SAVAVET Companion Animal Business has always been at the forefront of providing unique products. The Dermoscent® dermo-cosmetic range is distinct because it is natural-based and with ingredients of highest purity. We look forward to promoting the brand in India” said Karthik Rajan, Chief Operating Officer – SAVA Healthcare Limited.

Pet owners and veterinarians alike can look forward to accessing Dermoscent®'s renowned products through SAVA Healthcare Limited's extensive distribution channels, ensuring wider availability and accessibility across the region.