Baltimore Community Rallies to Support Small Businesses and Entrepreneurs Through SuperCrowdBaltimore Conference
Prominent Baltimoreans Join Experts on Regulated Investment Crowdfunding to Help Diverse Founders, Social Entrepreneurs and Community Builders
SuperCrowdBaltimore represents a unique convergence of local commitment and national expertise, all geared towards empowering Baltimore's vibrant community of entrepreneurs and small business owners”BALTIMORE, MD, USA, February 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an unprecedented gathering that underscores the Charm City's collaborative spirit and commitment to economic empowerment, Baltimore will host the SuperCrowdBaltimore conference, bringing together a remarkable blend of local leaders and national crowdfunding experts. The event at the B&O Rail Museum on March 21st aims to support diverse founders, social entrepreneurs, and community builders through the power of regulated investment crowdfunding.
The conference will feature a lineup of prominent Baltimoreans, including Teresa Evans, Chair of the Baltimore City Chamber of Commerce, and Colin Tarbert, President of the Baltimore Development Corporation. They will be joined by a host of other influential figures such as Crystal I. Berger, Founder of EBO, and Venroy July of Dickinson Wright, among others.
These leaders will be joined by filmmaker Kevin Shird, John Brothers of the T. Rowe Price Foundation, Karyn Polak of Shift the Prism, Russel Fugett of the Equity Endowment, Stephanie Geller of Community Wealth Builders, Lyndsae' Peele of Kiva, Karina Mandell of Baltimore Development Corporation, Lynn Heller of the Climate Access Fund, Jim Kucher of the University of Maryland, Baltimore, Alphonso Mayo of Mentoring Mentors and Brad Shapiro of Jabber Five Real Estate Group.
This collective of community leaders signifies a powerful local commitment to fostering an environment where small businesses and entrepreneurs can thrive.
Adding to the event's allure, SuperCrowdBaltimore will host some of the nation's foremost authorities on regulated investment crowdfunding, including several officers of the Crowdfunding Professional Association, Chair Scott McIntyre, President Brian Christie, Vice President Jenny Kassan, Treasurer Devin Thorpe and Board Members Sara Hanks and Bill Huston. Other experts on community capital sharing insights at SuperCrowdBaltimore include Katharine Gilman of the National Coalition for Community Capital, Terrence Gallman of GIG Group, Stephen Shaff of Community-Vision Solutions and Pooja Mehta of The Marigold Effect. Their participation highlights the event's national significance and the community’s potential to serve as a role model for crowdfunding.
The conference will not only serve as a platform for learning and networking but will also spotlight local entrepreneurs currently engaged in crowdfunding campaigns. Figures like Arotimi Alfred Rotimi of Joyhound Beer Company and Shubber Ali of Garden for Wildlife will share their experiences, providing real-world examples of crowdfunding's local impact.
“SuperCrowdBaltimore represents a unique convergence of local commitment and national expertise, all geared towards empowering Baltimore's vibrant community of entrepreneurs and small business owners,” says event host Devin Thorpe. “It is a testament to the city's resilience, its belief in the power of collective effort, and its unwavering support for innovation and community development.”
Attendees can look forward to a day filled with insightful discussions, meaningful connections, and the chance to be part of a movement that's shaping the future of entrepreneurship in Baltimore and beyond.
For more information, please visit https://thesupercrowd.com.
