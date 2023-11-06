UMB Graduate School Partners with SuperCrowdBaltimore
The UMB Graduate School Assumes Leading Support Position at the Conference Supporting Social Entrepreneurs, Community Builders and Diverse FoundersBALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The University of Maryland, Baltimore’s Graduate School has agreed to partner with SuperCrowdBaltimore, a conference that supports local entrepreneurs with training and connections with investors. With a focus on diversity, the event will provide training to both entrepreneurs and investors.
Organizers have selected the B&O Rail Museum as the venue for SuperCrowdBaltimore on November 30, 2023, from 8:00 to 5:00. With twenty speakers and two dozen sponsors and co-hosts–most from the community–the event represents a collaboration signaling the importance of the event and its focus on supporting local entrepreneurs, especially diverse founders.
“One of the best ways we can work together to build our community is to provide financial support to local entrepreneurs,” says Jim Kucher, Associate Professor of Social Innovation at UMB, who will speak at SuperCrowdBaltimore. “Investment crowdfunding provides a mechanism for everyone to participate.”
“We’re excited to announce the launch of Crowdfund Baltimore, a platform specifically created to support local entrepreneurs and to enable members of the community to invest directly in those businesses,” says Jenny Kassan, a principal with Crowdfund Main Street and Opportunity Main Street, who will speak at the event.
Tickets are on sale now. Everyone in the community is welcome. Through November 16, a trio of discounts combine to make the event affordable: early bird discounts, couples packages for which any two people are eligible, and co-host-specific discounts. Use the discount code UMBGrad to save 30 percent.
Sponsors for the event include The Kassan Group, Purpose Rounds, Community Vision Solutions, Funding Hope and the Social Enterprise Alliance.
The Super Crowd, Inc. is a public benefit corporation committed to fostering community building and supporting social entrepreneurs through crowdfunding and related initiatives. The company is dedicated to facilitating the growth and success of businesses that make a positive impact on society. Learn more at https://TheSuperCrowd.com.
