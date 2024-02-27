DILG Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr. Invited Filipino-American Producers To Shoot Films In The Philippines

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- History was made by DILG Secretary Abalos, who spearheaded a roundtable discussion with the Filipino-American (FilAm) Creative community as part of the inaugural Manila International Film Festival (MIFF). On February 1, 2024 - The historic Yamashiro Restaurant in Hollywood hosted brilliant Filipino heritage producers, filmmakers, actresses and actors for a symbolic night of entertainment advancement. The Manila International Film Festival has a deep-rooted mission; to showcase, promote, and help uplift Filipino films from the cinemas of the Philippines onto the screens of Hollywood and beyond. Organizers of the Manila International Film Festival strive to bridge the gap between the two distinct entertainment worlds in order to passionately connect the Philippine entertainment industry with the glamor of Hollywood. The Philippine film industry hopes to bring its edge of imagination to international stages, forging a new legacy for creative minds.

During this special event, The Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP) hosted a roundtable discussion titled ‘Shoot Your Next Film or TV Series In The Philippines!’. In the panel discussing matters of equality and visionary exploration was Emmy award-winning Michele Josue, and award-winning television producer Mark Arbitrario. Cece Asuncion who is known as an LGBTQIA+ Advocate, Film Executive, and Founder of ‘Slay Model Management’, was also among those in the panel speaking on matters concerning representation and creative glory. FDCP Chairman, Tirso Cruz, and celebrated Director, Joey Reyes, were also members of the panel discussion. Empowerment is born when the voices of many different cultures come together to champion new ways of creating everlasting art for the future generations to behold, and every member of this world-class panel brought their energy to pave a new future in entertainment.

In attendance at this event representing the Philippines was MMDA Chairman, Don Artes, and GMA Executive, Annette Gozon-Valdes. Perci Intalan of IdeaFirst was also in attendance, as well as Veteran Film and TV Actor, Boots Anson Roa. Iconic figures such as Christopher DeLeon and Alden Richards lended their presence at the event amongst others who stewarded their influence for reformation in the film industry. The panel choices were diligently crafted by Emmy award-winning television Producer, Lisa Lew, with the intention of utilizing each person's experiences in both the TV and film industries to shape support for the Philippine entertainment industry.

The 10 films that debuted in Los Angeles during the Manila International Film Festival included Jun Robles Lana’s “Becky and Badette”, starring Eugene Doingo and Pokwang. Lemuel C. Lorca’s “Broken Heart’s Trip”, starring Christian Bables debuted, as well as Nuel Naval’s “Family of Two (A Mother and Son Story)”. Zig Dulay’s “Firefly” starring Alessandra De Rossi and Euwenn Mikaeli played on the big screen, and so did Pepe Diokno’s “GomBurZa”starring Enchong Dee, Dante Rivero, and Cedrick Juan. At the MILL, King Palisoc’s “(K)Ampon” starring Beauty Gonzales and Derek Ramsay played on the TCL Chinese Theatres film screen, as well as Derrick Cabrido’s “Mallari '' starring Piolo Pascual and Janelle Salvador. Featured during the festival was Jason Paul Laxamana's "Penduko ", Mae Cruz-Alviar’s “Rewind”, and Conrado Peru, Rommel Penesa, and Christopher de Leon’s “When I Met You in Tokyo”. Every film broadcasted stole the hearts of the audience, proving that Filipino filmmakers are on the rise for new heights of greatness.

DILG is in full force of encouraging international filmmakers to shoot and produce their films in the Philippines, they have wholehearted support towards the revival of the Philippine film industry! In the BBM administration, appreciation for the Philippine’s art and culture is deeply rooted, unending, and eternal. Secretary Abalos’ support is a testament to the vibrant heritage of the Philippines and the creation of the Filipino spirit!