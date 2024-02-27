Application Gateway Market is projected to experience a CAGR of 11.28% throughout the forecast period
The application gateway market is propelled by the rising adoption of cloud services, heightened cybersecurity risks, and increasing demand for security measures at the application layer.
An application gateway serves as a security mechanism that allows users to access conventional web applications hosted within enterprise data centers using familiar login credentials and methods. This technology not only enhances user satisfaction by streamlining and securing remote access but also reduces the operational costs and complexities associated with traditional Virtual Private Networks (VPNs). The rising adoption of cloud services has emerged as a major catalyst propelling the significant expansion of the application gateway market. As businesses increasingly migrate their operations to the cloud, the need for secure and efficient access to web applications becomes paramount, further driving the demand for application gateway solutions. Additionally, the versatility and scalability offered by application gateways make them indispensable tools for organizations seeking to modernize their IT infrastructure while ensuring robust security measures are in place. In July 2023, Microsoft launched Azure Application Gateway for Containers as an addition to its application gateway lineup. This new SKU offers application load balancing at layer 7 and advanced traffic management capabilities for workloads operating within a Kubernetes cluster. It expands upon the existing AGIC (Azure Gateway for Kubernetes) limits, supporting application gateway for containers with over 1400 backend pods and 100 listeners.
Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/application-gateway-market
The application gateway market can be categorized based on the types of protocols it supports, which primarily include HTTP, HTTPS, and WebSocket. HTTP, or Hypertext Transfer Protocol, is a fundamental protocol used for transmitting and receiving information on the World Wide Web. HTTPS, or Hypertext Transfer Protocol Secure, builds upon HTTP by adding a layer of encryption through SSL/TLS protocols, enhancing security for data transmission over the internet. WebSocket is a communication protocol that enables interactive and real-time communication between a client and a server over a single, long-lived connection, allowing for bi-directional data exchange. These different types of protocols cater to diverse requirements and use cases within the application gateway market, accommodating various web applications and services that rely on specific communication protocols for effective functioning. As the demand for secure and efficient application delivery continues to grow, the market for application gateways supporting these protocols is expected to expand, driven by factors such as increasing digitalization, the proliferation of cloud-based services, and the need for enhanced cybersecurity measures.
The application gateway market can be segmented based on the authentication methods it offers, which primarily include Single Sign-On (SSO) Authentication and Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA). Single Sign-On Authentication allows users to access multiple applications or services with just one set of login credentials, streamlining the authentication process and enhancing user convenience. On the other hand, Multi-Factor Authentication adds an extra layer of security by requiring users to verify their identity through multiple methods, such as passwords, biometric data, or security tokens. These authentication methods play a crucial role in ensuring secure access to applications and data, particularly in environments where data protection and user authentication are paramount, such as in enterprise settings or sensitive online transactions. As businesses increasingly prioritize cybersecurity and user experience, the demand for application gateways offering robust authentication methods is expected to rise, driving growth in the market. Additionally, advancements in authentication technologies and regulatory requirements related to data security are likely to further shape the landscape of the application gateway market.
The application gateway market can be segmented based on the size of enterprises it serves, which typically includes small, medium, and large businesses. Small enterprises typically have fewer employees and resources compared to medium and large enterprises, often operating on a more limited scale. Medium-sized enterprises fall somewhere in between, with a moderate level of resources and a slightly larger employee base than small businesses. Large enterprises, on the other hand, are characterized by significant resources, extensive operations, and a large workforce. Application gateways cater to the unique needs and requirements of each enterprise size, offering solutions tailored to their scale, complexity, and budget constraints. For small businesses, application gateways may focus on affordability, simplicity, and ease of deployment, while medium-sized enterprises may seek solutions that balance cost-effectiveness with scalability and performance. Large enterprises typically require robust, enterprise-grade application gateways capable of handling high volumes of traffic, supporting complex architectures, and providing advanced security features. As businesses of all sizes increasingly rely on digital technologies to drive growth and innovation, the demand for application gateways tailored to different enterprise sizes is expected to grow, driving market expansion. Additionally, factors such as the adoption of cloud computing, the proliferation of mobile devices, and the need for secure remote access are likely to further fuel demand for application gateway solutions across all enterprise segments.
North America is expected to hold a significant portion of the application gateway market due to its strong growth in cloud service adoption. Favorable initiatives aimed at promoting cloud service facilities in major North American economies have created a promising market outlook. For example, in February 2023, the U.S. Department of the Treasury established an interagency cloud service steering committee to enhance regulatory oversight and private-sector collaboration, ultimately improving accessibility and security for residents while also enabling community banks to compete with banking technology firms. Additionally, the increasing frequency of cyberattacks has heightened the demand for application gateways. For instance, according to the Canadian Internet Registration Authority (CIRA) in 2022, 44% of organizations reported experiencing a cyberattack.
In the competitive landscape of the application gateway market, key players such as Microsoft, CyberArk Software Ltd., F5 Inc., Amazon Web Service Inc., Solo.io, Inc., Broadcom Inc., MRI Software LLC, and Kong Inc.
The market analytics report segments the application gateway market on the following basis:
• By Type
o HTTP
o HTTPS
o WebSocket
o Others
• By Method
o Single Sign-On Authentication
o Multi-Factor Authentication
• By Enterprise Size
o Small
o Medium
o Large
• By Geography
o North America
• USA
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• Germany
• UK
• France
• Spain
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• China
• Japan
• South Korea
• India
• Australia
• Others
Companies Profiled:
• Microsoft
• Amazon Web Service Inc.
• CyberArk Software Ltd.
• Broadcom Inc.
• Kong Inc.
• F5 Inc.
• Solo.io, Inc.
• MRI Software LLC
