TrueFire and Jackie Venson Unleash Immersive Learning Experience, "Electric Joy" Masterclass For Guitarists

Venson Ignites Guitarists' Imagination and Creativity with Genre-bending Techniques and Technology,

Electric Joy’ embodies our commitment to elevating musicianship and nurturing creative exploration” — Brad Wendkos - Founder TrueFire

AUSTIN , TX, USA, February 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TrueFire Studios, renowned for its patented music learning technologies, collaborates with guitar virtuoso Jackie Venson to introduce "Electric Joy," a transformative online masterclass series focused on igniting guitarists imagination and creativity with inventive techniques and innovative approaches for composing and performing contemporary music. ‘Electric Joy’ marks a significant milestone in guitar education, combining Venson's distinctive style with TrueFire's interactive video platform to offer guitar students an unparalleled learning experience.

TrueFire founder, Brad Wendkos shared his excitement about the collaboration, stating, "Jackie Venson is an extraordinary talent, whose innovation and artistry sparks the dawn of a new era in our musical landscape and ushers in a groundbreaking chapter in guitar education.

“Electric Joy” leverages TrueFire’s multi-angle video lessons, immersive teaching methodologies, and intuitive learning tools so students can learn at their own pace. All the musical examples are tabbed, notated, and synced to the video lessons with looping, slow motion, and fretboard animation controls.

"I let the soul of the guitar seep into me," says Venson. "I draw on my emotions, my feelings, and the life I've lived - that connection and storytelling is the cornerstone of my guitar inspiration and what hope to pass on to other musicians in 'Electric Joy.”

“Electric Joy” is available NOW and can be downloaded to any desktop or mobile device and streamed from any browser or on Apple TV and Roku. Purchase on JackieVenson.com or TrueFire.com

About TrueFire Studios:

TrueFire Studios, with its family of brands including TrueFire, ArtistWorks, JamPlay, and FaderPro, serves an international community of over 3 million music students and professionals. It offers a vast library of video lessons, patented learning systems, and an interactive platform that connects learners with a prestigious faculty of artists and educators. TrueFire Studios is committed to advancing music education through innovative solutions, enabling musicians worldwide to achieve their goals and fulfill their musical dreams. For more information, visit www.truefirestudios.com.

About Jackie Venson:

Jackie Venson, a multi-instrumentalist and singer-songwriter from Austin, Texas, is celebrated for her intricate compositions and masterful guitar prowess. Having performed globally, both as a headliner and alongside notable acts like Gary Clark Jr. and Melissa Etheridge, Venson's music resonates with audiences worldwide. Amidst the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and a pivotal moment of social transformation in 2020, she dedicated herself to producing an unprecedented volume of music, deepening her connection with fans. For further details, visit www.jackievenson.com.

