TrueFire and John Oates Debut ‘MasterCraft’ Series: First Immersive Learning Experience for Aspiring Singer-Songwriters

NASHVILLE, TN, USA, March 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TrueFire Studios, in collaboration with legendary Hall of Fame inductee John Oates, proudly introduces the Oates’ 3-volume MasterCraft Series, an immersive learning adventure for aspiring singer-songwriters. Leveraging TrueFire’s patented immersive learning technologies, these courses promise an accelerated and deepened educational experience, bringing the wisdom of a music icon directly into the hands of students worldwide.

The interactive video series unfolds across three topic-focused volumes: “Popular Song History," "Collaboration," and "Accompaniment," each meticulously crafted to cover the art and craft of songwriting and performance.

Volume 1: Popular Song History: Join John Oates on a journey through the evolution of songwriting, exploring pivotal moments in popular music history from the early 20th century to today. Leveraging his extensive experience, Oates highlights enduring techniques and principles that continue to influence modern songwriting.

Volume 2: Collaboration: Master the art of collaboration with insights from John Oates' own co-writing adventures. This course unveils the essential strategies for successful songwriting partnerships, illustrating how timeless collaborative practices remain vital in today's music scene.

Volume 3: Accompaniment: Elevate your accompaniment skills with expert advice from John Oates and special guest, Guthrie Trapp. Learn to enhance and complement the music around you, whether you're supporting a singer, a band, or leading your own compositions. Oates shares key techniques and personal insights from decades of performing and recording.

“It's a privilege to collaborate with John Oates to realize his vision for the MasterCraft Series," says Brad Wendkos, Founder of TrueFire. "John's indelible mark on our musical landscape is beyond dispute. His enthusiasm for integrating cutting-edge learning technologies offers aspiring singer-songwriters an unparalleled opportunity to elevate their creativity and skills. This series will challenge, inspire, and empower a new generation of singer-songwriters.”

"In the MasterCraft series, I delve into the historical fabric of songwriting, the collaborative process and spirit, and the dynamics of playing alongside others," explains John Oates. "It's designed to offer singer-songwriters a foundation of knowledge built on experience and enriched by the past."

“MasterCraft” is available NOW and can be downloaded to any desktop or mobile device, and streamed from any browser or on Apple TV and Roku. Purchase on www.JohnOates.com or www.TrueFire.com

John Oates, co-creator of the legendary pop group Hall & Oates, has etched a remarkable path in the music industry as both a member of the best-selling duo of all time and as a distinguished solo artist. His induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the American Songwriters Hall of Fame underscores his significant contributions to the music world. Further accolades, including the prestigious BMI Icon Award, American Music Awards, MTV awards, and multiple Grammy nominations, highlight the wide-ranging impact of his work. With a career that spans decades, Oates has not only achieved commercial success but has also been instrumental in shaping the sound of contemporary music. For more information, visit www.johnoates.com.

TrueFire Studios, with its family of brands including TrueFire, ArtistWorks, JamPlay, and FaderPro, serves an international community of over 3 million music students and professionals. It offers a vast library of video lessons, patented learning systems, and an interactive platform that connects learners with a prestigious faculty of artists and educators. TrueFire Studios is committed to advancing music education through innovative solutions, enabling musicians worldwide to achieve their goals and fulfill their musical dreams. For more information, visit www.truefirestudios.com.

