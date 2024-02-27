Asset Preservation Strategies Inc. Expands, Adding Santa Barbara Office
Asset Preservation Strategies Inc. has opened a secondary office, bringing their suite of services to more individuals and families throughout CaliforniaSAN DIEGO, CA, USA, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Celebrating the New Year in an impactful way, Asset Preservation Strategies has reached an important milestone for their firm. Longing to bring their services and philosophy to clientele in broader areas of California, the team of partners embarked on a plan with a second location in California. The office location is located at 1203 De La Vina Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93101 where Investment Advisor Tim Figueroa is serving local clientele. The firm’s mission is to enhance the financial well-being of their clients, taking traditional comprehensive wealth management a step further by offering a more personal touch and a collaborative, team-based approach.
“As a team, we are more inspired than ever to bring our mission and services to more clientele near and far. This secondary location will afford us the opportunity to connect with clients in person.” –Tim Figueroa, Financial Adviser, Asset Preservation Strategies, Inc.
About Asset Preservation Strategies, Inc.:
Asset Preservation Strategies offers collaborative wealth management for affluent individuals and families. For over 30 years, their team of experienced financial advisors has specialized in working closely with affluent individuals and families to create customized client portfolios, incorporating sophisticated tax planning and advanced estate planning strategies, in careful collaboration with each professional that plays a part in handling the client’s finances. As fiduciaries, the team at APS is not only required by law to keep clients’ interests first, but their passion and primary goal is to advance responsible stewardship of assets and achieve the best possible outcome for each client.
NO OFFER OR SOLICITATION: The contents of this press release: (i) do not constitute an offer of securities or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities, and (ii) may not be relied upon in making an investment decision related to any investment offering. Asset Preservation Strategies, Inc is a DBA of Axxcess Wealth Management, LLC, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor. Investment Advisory Services offered through Axxcess Wealth Management, LLC. Axxcess deos not warrant the accuracy or completeness of the information contained herein. Opinions are our current opinions and are subject to change without notice. Prices, quotes, rates are subject to change without notice. Generally, investments are NOT FDIC INSURED, NOT BANK GUARANTEED and MAY LOSE VALUE.
Learn More:
Asset-Preservation.com
Paula Steurer
Sterling Public Relations
email us here