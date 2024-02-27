The Vida Agency Certified by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Vida Agency (TVA), a woman-and-minority-owned, social impact marketing agency is proud to announce national certification as a Women’s Business Enterprise by the Women’s Business Enterprise Council – Pacific, a regional certifying partner of the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). WBENC Certification is the gold standard for women-owned business certification in the United States.
“We are thrilled to achieve WBENC certification and look forward to pursuing new business opportunities via access to the many U.S. corporations that support women-owned companies by accepting WBENC certification,” shares Amalia Martino, Founder and President, The Vida Agency. “We are also eager to collaborate with other likeminded women business owners at upcoming WBENC events and tapping into the many business resources, adds Martino.”
The WBENC standard of certification implemented by the Women’s Business Enterprise Council – Pacific, is a meticulous process, including an in-depth review of the business and a site inspection. The certification process is designed to confirm the business is at least 51% owned, operated, and controlled by a woman or women, and that the business has appropriate structure and strategic business planning and implementation in place.
By including women-owned businesses among their suppliers, corporations and government agencies demonstrate their commitment to fostering diversity and the continued development of their supplier diversity programs, which in turn empowers women as leaders and brings about a more diverse, balanced, and sustainable economy.
WBENC Certification combined with professional development and engagement in the WBENC network provides unsurpassed opportunities year-round, both virtually and in-person, for women-owned businesses to grow and expand their business and innovation through events, programming, and connections with major corporations and other WBEs.
To learn more about The Vida Agency, please visit https://thevidaagency.com
About WBENC:
Founded in 1997, WBENC is the nation’s leader in women’s business development and the leading third-party certifier of businesses owned and operated by women, with more than 18,000 certified Women’s Business Enterprises, 14 national Regional Partner Organizations, and more than 500 Corporate Members, most of which are Fortune 500. Thousands of corporations representing America’s most prestigious brands, as well as many states, cities, and other entities, look for and accept WBENC Certification. Through the Women Owned initiative, WBENC also is a leader in supporting consumer-oriented female entrepreneurs and those who do business with them by raising awareness for why, where and how to buy Women Owned. For more information, visit www.wbenc.org and www.buywomenowned.com.
About The Vida Agency
The Vida Agency (TVA) is a woman-and-minority-owned social impact marketing agency specializing in equity-driven communications, community engagement, and creative campaigns. Through this work, TVA helps build relationships that transform how government agencies and private businesses engage with the diverse communities they serve. TVA services span research, strategy, paid and earned media, and creative execution to help clients build culturally relevant campaigns that connect. Recent awards include a Northwest Regional Emmy for Community Health Plan of Washington’s “Tu eres el centro/You are the center” campaign and multiple Communicator Awards for the Be Ready. Be Hydrated campaign. To learn more, please visit. https://thevidaagency.com/. The Vida Agency is proud to be a women-and minority-owned business. State WMBE: M5F0025227 Federal DBE: D5F0025227 WBENC: WBE2400222
Media Contact:
Janine Worthington
Director, Media Relations
The Vida Agency, (TVA)
janine@thevidaagency.com
(206) 354-9093
