The Vida Agency (TVA), Hires Senior Web Developer to Support Strong Growth and Increased Demand for Web Services
TVA has doubled in size as demand increases for their multicultural marketing services centered on the pursuit of racial, social, and environmental equity.
Justin is renowned for developing highly accessible and compelling websites that encourage public participation, boosting engagement from some of the hardest to reach communities.”SEATTLE, WA, USA, March 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Vida Agency (TVA), a full-service multicultural communications company specializing in reaching diverse audiences for greater cultural impact, hires Justin Haight as Senior Web Developer to meet an increasing demand for web services. The new role follows a series of recent expansions to the TVA communications, media relations, research, and community engagement teams renowned for their deep fluency in the nuances of cultural competence and work with diverse and traditionally underserved communities.
— Amalia Martino, The Vida Agency Founder and President
With the development of more than 200 websites under his belt for a range of public agencies including Sound Transit, Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART), Seattle Public Utilities and many more, Haight brings a wealth of experience to the TVA team. He was sought after for his deep software knowledge spanning HTML to Sass, combined with his diverse software environment, source control, server, and platform fluencies. The added web services bandwidth will enable TVA to expand support for both new and longstanding clients such as Satterberg Foundation, Lydig Construction and more.
“We are excited to welcome Justin to the TVA team, whose skills go far beyond his extensive technical knowledge,” shares Amalia Martino, The Vida Agency Founder and President. “With his International Association for Public Participation (IAP2) background, Justin is renowned for developing highly accessible and compelling websites that encourage public participation, boosting engagement from some of the hardest to reach communities,” adds Martino.
Founded in 2017, The Vida Agency has doubled revenue from Pacific Northwest-based clients year after year. TVA’s portfolio includes a mix of creative campaigns and community engagement for several capital improvement and transit projects across the region. Recent awards include a Gold MarCom for the West Seattle Program Overview video and honorable mentions for the West Seattle Bridge Don’t Go Low campaign, and the West Marginal Way Virtual Walking Tour video. MarCom awards honor excellence in marketing and communication while recognizing the creativity, hard work, and generosity of industry professionals. TVA also earned a Northwest Regional Emmy in 2021 and added satellite offices in the University District, West Seattle, and Edmonds to accommodate continued growth and staff expansions.
To learn more about The Vida Agency visit, https://thevidaagency.com/
ABOUT THE VIDA AGENCY
The Vida Agency (TVA) is a full-service communications company specializing in the development and execution of award-winning brand campaigns for market segments such as health, transportation, retail, consumer, public policy, and education. TVA services span research, strategy, creative execution, and reporting in support of public agencies and private corporations to collaboratively reach diverse audiences for greater cultural impact. TVA’s creative campaigns set the standard for equitable communications that authentically connect clients with audiences, resulting in widespread annual industry recognition. TVA’s recent awards include a Northwest Regional Emmy for Community Health Plan of Washington’s “Tu eres el centro/You are the center” campaign and multiple Communicator Awards for the Be Ready. Be Hydrated campaign. To learn more, please visit. https://thevidaagency.com/. The Vida Agency is proud to be a women-and minority-owned business. State WMBE: M5F0025227 Federal DBE: D5F0025227
