Untreated groundwater discharge reaches Boyer River

DES MOINES – The Iowa Department of Natural Resources was notified of an untreated water discharge into the Boyer River in Crawford County.

At 12:30 p.m on Feb. 26, the DNR Atlantic Field Office received a call from the City of Denison Water Plant regarding a discharge of untreated groundwater. At approximately 10:00 a.m. crews from the water plant were conducting a routine maintenance inspection to the raw main located at Hwy 39 and C. Avenue in Denison when the line overflowed.

Approximately 60,000 gallons of raw untreated water were discharged and flowed approximately 235 yards on the surface and into the Boyer River. DNR staff say the Boyer River has a slight red tint likely due to the iron content of the raw groundwater.

There are no risks to the public. No dead fish have been observed.

To report a release after hours, please call the DNR’s emergency spill line at (515) 725-8694. Quick reporting can help DNR staff identify the cause of an incident. The DNR website has more information about spill reporting requirements.