Disaster Recovery Centers to Open in Eaton, Wayne Counties

LANSING, Mich. – FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers will open at 8 a.m. in Eaton and Wayne counties Feb. 26 to help residents in Eaton, Ingham, Ionia, Kent, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland and Wayne counties kickstart their recovery after the August 24-26, 2023, severe storms, tornadoes and flooding. 

Specialists from FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration at the center can help survivors apply for federal disaster assistance, upload documents, learn about ways to make their property more disaster resistant and get their questions answered in person.

Assistance in languages other than English, including American Sign Language (ASL), and translated materials are available at the centers. Disaster Recovery Center locations are chosen for their accessibility, with the goal of reaching as many people as possible. Accessible parking spaces are available. 

All recovery centers are open 8 a.m. – 6:30 p.m., Monday to Saturday; closed Sundays.

The centers will open at 8 a.m. Feb. 26 at these locations:  

Eaton County:
Lansing Community College –West Campus
5708 Cornerstone Drive
Lansing, MI 48917
Closing permanently 6:30 p.m., Saturday, March 2.

Wayne County:
Gibraltar City Hall
29450 Munro St.
Gibraltar, MI 48173
Closing permanently 6:30 p.m., Saturday, March 2.

Additional centers are open at these locations:

Macomb County: Opened 8 a.m. Friday, Feb. 23, at:
Chesterfield Township Fire Department Central Station
33991 23 Mile Road
Chesterfield, MI 48047
Open until further notice.

Ingham County: Opened 8 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 22, at:
Northeast Ingham Emergency Services Authority
1296 W. Grand River Ave.
Williamston, MI 48895
Closing permanently 6:30 p.m., Saturday, March 2.

Additional recovery centers will be opening soon. To find the center nearest you, visit FEMA.gov/DRC. Survivors may visit any center for assistance.

Survivors don’t need to visit a Disaster Recovery Center to apply for FEMA assistance. To apply without visiting a center, call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 between 7 a.m. and 11 p.m., go online to DisasterAssistance.gov or download the FEMA App. If you use a relay service such as video relay service, captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service when you apply. The deadline to apply for assistance is April 8, 2024.

For more information about the disaster recovery operation in Michigan, visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4757

