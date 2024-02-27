Tickets Available Now for Advancement of Blacks In Sports Third Annual Champions & Legends Weekend May 31 - June 2

Celebrating excellence, equity, and enduring influence in sports

BALDWIN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advancement of Blacks In Sports (ABIS) announces today that ticket sales for its highly anticipated third annual Champions & Legends Fundraising Weekend are now available. The Champions & Legends Fundraising weekend is set to take place from May 31st to June 2nd. This dynamic event will unfold at the iconic MGM National Harbor Hotel & Casino nestled along the scenic waterfront of Maryland's National Harbor.

ABIS’ Champions and Legends Fundraising weekend’s festivities will not only pay tribute to their honorees, but will also galvanize support for ABIS' ongoing mission to enhance the representation of Blacks in collegiate and professional sports.

"We invite not only sports enthusiasts, but all advocates of equality to join us in commemorating the extraordinary legacies of our honorees,” said Gary Charles, CEO and founder of ABIS. “This weekend transcends mere celebration; it serves as a rallying cry for continued progress and inclusivity within the sports industry."

Funds raised during this impactful weekend will fuel ABIS' multifaceted programs and initiatives, including the pivotal financial coaching program. This initiative ensures that Black student-athletes are equipped with essential financial literacy skills, empowering them to navigate and thrive in their academic and athletic pursuits.

This year’s stellar lineup of honorees includes:

• Hall of Famer Award presented to legendary football figure Ray Lewis.

• Eddie Robinson Coaches Award presented to former women's track and field and cross-country coach at The University of Texas at Austin Beverly Kearney.

• Lifetime Achievement Award presented to philanthropist and wife of Muhammad Ali Yolanda 'Lonnie' Williams.

• Leadership Award presented to legendary sneaker designer and founder of Pensole Lewis College Dr. D’Wayne Edwards.

• John Carlos & Tommie Smith Social Activist Award presented to renowned attorney Ben Crump.

• Ulice Payne Ambassador Award will recognize American businessman, entrepreneur, and philanthropist Paxton Baker.

• Wendell Scott Pioneer Award to be accepted by his grandson, Warrick Scott, CEO of the Wendell Scott Foundation.

• Trailblazer Award presented to the 1982 Cheyney University Women’s Basketball Team.

Tickets for the Champions and Legends Fundraising weekend can be purchased through Eventbrite here. For more information, visit www.abischampionslegends.com.

ABOUT ABIS

ABIS is a non-profit organization with a mission to boldly advocate for a culture of equity and inclusion that results in the advancement of economic development, racial and social justice for all. Founded by Gary Charles, New York’s Godfather of Grassroots Basketball, in September 2020, ABIS partners with notable African Americans and social justice activists and allies. Its members include coaches, administrators, athletes, academicians, civil rights attorneys, social justice influencers, and diversity, equity, and inclusion allies and advocates. To learn more, visit www.weareabis.org.