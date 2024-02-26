Secretary of State Tre Hargett Announces Launch of Tennessee Businesses Against Trafficking

(Nashville, Tenn.) — Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett today joined with General Assembly members and community advocates to announce the launch of the new Tennessee Businesses Against Trafficking program through the Department of State.

Created through the passage of legislation in 2023, Tennessee Businesses Against Trafficking engages corporations and private entities in voluntary efforts to identify, prevent, and combat human trafficking in communities across Tennessee.

“Tennessee has some of the toughest laws in the entire nation against human trafficking, and once again, with the legislature’s support, Tennessee is leading the ongoing fight to protect victims and families through this program,” said Secretary Hargett. “I am grateful to the General Assembly, our coalition partners, and to the Tennessee business community for their effective, committed partnership as we all continue working together to end human trafficking once and for all.”

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, human trafficking is the second-fastest growing criminal industry in the United States, only behind drug trafficking. Instances of this horrific crime have also been reported in all 95 Tennessee counties.

Through Tennessee Businesses Against Trafficking, participating businesses will be able to identify the warning signs of trafficking and assist in the reporting of suspected criminal activity to the authorities.

“Unfortunately, human trafficking has become an issue we are all too familiar with in Tennessee and across the nation,” said State Sen. Dawn White. “We must all continue to do our part to stop it; I appreciate Secretary Hargett and his team for their commitment to this innovative resource that will help businesses identify potential criminal activity and save lives.”

Each program participant will adopt a zero-tolerance policy, participate in training, public awareness, and education campaigns, encourage employees to participate, and share best practices that effectively combat human trafficking with the Secretary of State’s office.

“Through Tennessee Businesses Against Trafficking, businesses will be effective partners in the ongoing fight against trafficking crimes,” said State Rep. Debra Moody. “While we have made considerable progress in Tennessee, we must all continue to do our part and stand with victims, survivors and their families.”

For more information or if your business is interested in joining Tennessee Businesses Against Trafficking, please visit: https://tbat.tnsos.gov/