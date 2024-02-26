Civil jury trial waiver opinion filing Monday

The opinion will be the third of five in cases argued on the December calendar. The remaining two opinions should file by March 4. Additional argued but undecided cases are the two from the January calendar (with opinions likely by March 28) and the four from the February calendar (opinions expected by May 6).
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.