Why does California elect local judges?

California’s method of selecting judges depends on the court level: For the higher level state Supreme Court and appeals courts, the governor appoints judges, sometimes based on the recommendation of a State Bar commission. They must be confirmed with a vote in the next general election, and run for re-election after their first term.
